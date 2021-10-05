Radio Africa unveils Oliver Mathenge's Replacement

Mathenge who was a Digital Editor at Radio Africa will be parting ways with the Waiyaki Way placed Media house after 9 years.

“I have been receiving so many questions.

Yes, after 9 fantastic years, I will be leaving Radio Africa Group at the end of November. At a later date, I will discuss more about what I will be doing next at Nation Media Group” said Oliver Mathenge in a tweet.

The Replacement

Mathenge’s confirmation comes at a time, Radio Africa has picked Journalist Francis Mureithi as his replacement.

“Apart from increasing our digital numbers, Mureithi will look to create new products, especially audio-visual content, in order to double our digital revenue in the next one year as we move towards a paywall.

"Mureithi is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience in the media landscape. He has over the years worked in various spheres of journalism, including Court and Parliament, and, for the past five years, has been responsible for leading the newsroom as News Editor," part of the memo read.

Oliver Mathjenge and Francis Mureithi Pulse Live Kenya

At the same time, Radio Africa Group announced the promotion of Jillo Kadida as News Editor, taking over from Francis Mureithi. Kadida is currently the Deputy News Editor and leader of the Court team.

Oliver Mathenge

Oliver Mathenge who has been a journalist since July 2007, joined Radio Africa Group in December of 2012 as a Political Reporter.

He boasts of a 14-year career in communications - 10 of which have been in active political and current affairs journalism.

He has also been involved in corporate branding, communication, and marketing with proven results in the education and behavior change communication sectors.

Other than that, he is a blogger, poet and creative writer.

As a student at Daystar University, he was writing, designing and editing various publications including magazines, supplements brochures, and adverts.