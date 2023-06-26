Willis Raburu leaves Citizen TV after 13 years, speaks on upcoming book [Video]

In an announcement on Monday, June 26, Raburu said his last day at Royal Media Services would be on June 30.

The departure of the beloved host has left fans and colleagues alike in shock, as Raburu was a prominent figure in the network's lineup.

Known for his charismatic presence and energy Raburu captivated audiences across the country.

He said he had an opportunity to reflecting on his life during the month of June and expressed his deep gratitude to the people who have supported him throughout his career.

Pulse Live Kenya

Known for his versatility and passion, Raburu has left an indelible mark on the media industry in Kenya.

A Journey Filled with Growth and Appreciation

During his time at Citizen TV, Raburu's career has flourished, and he has had the opportunity to explore various roles and cover a wide range of topics.

From his early days as an intern at Royal Media in 2010 to becoming a seasoned news anchor, he has conducted interviews with political leaders, reported on significant events, and hosted popular shows like 10 over 10, which focuses on youth culture and entertainment.

New book

Raburu said his sjourney has been characterized by breaking boundaries and defying expectations.

Instead of confining himself to a single box, the media personality has embraced his undefined nature, allowing him to tap into multiple talents and interests.

He announced that this approach to life enabled him to appreciate every aspect of his abilities, leading him to write a book titled Undefined.

Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

The book, currently available for pre-order, encapsulates Raburu's belief in exploring diverse talents and celebrating individuality.

Farewell

In his announcement, Raburu expressed his gratitude to Royal Media Services for their support and understanding during this transition period.

He said the company has shown him immense grace since he tendered his resignation in early June.

