The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

Lynet Okumu

According to a whistleblower, Alex Mwakideu, along with other influencers, had been paid by a Kenyan marketing company to help improve Adani's public image. He shared information of a 'sanitisation' WhatsApp group where he alleged Mwakideu was a member.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu,
Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu,
  • Whistleblower alleges that Kenyan radio presenter Alex Mwakideu was paid to promote Adani's public image.
  • Mwakideu offered a reward of Sh1M for anyone who can show proof of him defending Adani
  • Allegations come at a time when there is heightened sensitivity to influencing the narrative surrounding Adani's operations in Kenya.

Recommended articles

Popular Kenyan radio presenter, Alex Mwakideu, has firmly denied allegations that he has been paid to use his influence to promote a positive image of Adani on radio and social media.

The accusations were made by an X user Nelson Amenya, who is also said to be a whistleblower behind the controversial Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Adani deal.

Amenya encouraged Kenyans to investigate Mwakideu’s social media pages and listen to his show on Radio 47 for any proof that the presenter has been defending Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT
Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu,
Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alex Mwakideu’s public apology to wife, tips on marriage & where many men get it wrong

Nelson Amenya alleged that Mwakideu, along with other influencers, had been paid by a Kenyan marketing company to help improve Adani's public image.

According to Amenya, this was part of a coordinated campaign to sway public opinion regarding the controversial JKIA-Adani deal. He claimed that Mwakideu’s comments on air sounded as if he was defending the Indian conglomerate, Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Alex Mwakideu has been paid by (Marketing company) to paint Adani in a good light on radio airwaves. If you listen to him speak, it’s like he is defending Adani. It’s like he has been paid," Amenya wrote.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu,
Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: My wife is not in the list of people I consider loyal - Alex Mwakideu

Amenya also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp group where he alleged Mwakideu was a member. The implication was that this group was part of the supposed strategy to sanitise Adani’s image in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his response, Radio 47 host Alex Mwakideu strongly dismissed the claims, asking Amenya and the public to provide concrete proof of his involvement in any paid campaign to support Adani.

He challenged Amenya, and anyone making such allegations, to provide evidence supporting the claims. Mwakideu even went as far as offering a reward of 1 million Kenyan shillings for anyone who could show proof of him defending Adani on air or online.

"I don’t know who posted this, but I hear he’s called Nelson Amenya. Check all my social media pages, listen to Radio 47. If you find any evidence of Alex Mwakideu defending Adani in any way, I’ll give you 1 million shillings cash. There’s no time limit on this offer, so take your time. All the best!" he sated stated.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu,
Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

ADVERTISEMENT

He questioned the relevance of the WhatsApp group, noting that merely being part of a group chat does not prove any wrongdoing.

"Which WhatsApp group is this? Kenyans are waiting for your evidence. I’m waiting too. Show evidence of where I was paid or where I defended Adani. So being on a WhatsApp group is not proof," Mwakideu said.

These allegations against Alex Mwakideu come at a time when the public is particularly sensitive to any attempts to influence the narrative surrounding the Adani group and its operations in Kenya.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu,
Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani, a major Indian conglomerate, has faced accusations of corruption and exploitation in several countries, leading to concerns about its involvement in managing key infrastructure projects in Kenya.

Supporters of Mwakideu have pointed out that the presenter’s long-standing reputation in the media industry makes it unlikely that he would engage in such an underhanded campaign.

Others, however, have called for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that there is no truth behind the allegations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

YY asks God for strength as he visits Noela’s parents in Bungoma [Videos]

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut

Sanaipei Tande joins judging panel for Bongo Star Search's Kenyan debut

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

Wadagliz respond to fans’ outrage over Mashujaa Day performance

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

'Neema' star Jayden seeks public help after family member vanishes at Subukia Shrine

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Amber Ray walks away as fiancé Rapudo offers to pay her to quit club gigs

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Sean Paul set to return to Nairobi after 20 years, early bird tickets sell out in hours

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

Moya David treats lover Branz Julie Ndunge to exquisite birthday celebration

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi’s instructions to those attending his Mashujaa Day event at Uhuru Park

Mic Cheque Podcasters, Chaxy, Mwas and Mariah

Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna

Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna looks back on 30 years of love with late Allan Kiuna

Comedian YY poses for a photo

I was not legally married to Marya – YY clarifies after unveiling new lover