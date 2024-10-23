Was Mwakideu working for Adani? Presenter speaks after being linked to WhatsApp group

Popular Kenyan radio presenter, Alex Mwakideu, has firmly denied allegations that he has been paid to use his influence to promote a positive image of Adani on radio and social media.

The accusations were made by an X user Nelson Amenya, who is also said to be a whistleblower behind the controversial Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Adani deal.

Amenya encouraged Kenyans to investigate Mwakideu’s social media pages and listen to his show on Radio 47 for any proof that the presenter has been defending Adani.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

Was Mwakideu paid to promote Adani? Whistleblower links radio host to WhatsApp group

Nelson Amenya alleged that Mwakideu, along with other influencers, had been paid by a Kenyan marketing company to help improve Adani's public image.

According to Amenya, this was part of a coordinated campaign to sway public opinion regarding the controversial JKIA-Adani deal. He claimed that Mwakideu’s comments on air sounded as if he was defending the Indian conglomerate, Adani.

"Alex Mwakideu has been paid by (Marketing company) to paint Adani in a good light on radio airwaves. If you listen to him speak, it’s like he is defending Adani. It’s like he has been paid," Amenya wrote.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

Amenya also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp group where he alleged Mwakideu was a member. The implication was that this group was part of the supposed strategy to sanitise Adani’s image in Kenya.

Alex Mwakideu responds to claims of working for Adani Group

In his response, Radio 47 host Alex Mwakideu strongly dismissed the claims, asking Amenya and the public to provide concrete proof of his involvement in any paid campaign to support Adani.

He challenged Amenya, and anyone making such allegations, to provide evidence supporting the claims. Mwakideu even went as far as offering a reward of 1 million Kenyan shillings for anyone who could show proof of him defending Adani on air or online.

"I don’t know who posted this, but I hear he’s called Nelson Amenya. Check all my social media pages, listen to Radio 47. If you find any evidence of Alex Mwakideu defending Adani in any way, I’ll give you 1 million shillings cash. There’s no time limit on this offer, so take your time. All the best!" he sated stated.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

He questioned the relevance of the WhatsApp group, noting that merely being part of a group chat does not prove any wrongdoing.

"Which WhatsApp group is this? Kenyans are waiting for your evidence. I’m waiting too. Show evidence of where I was paid or where I defended Adani. So being on a WhatsApp group is not proof," Mwakideu said.

The JKIA-Adani controversy

These allegations against Alex Mwakideu come at a time when the public is particularly sensitive to any attempts to influence the narrative surrounding the Adani group and its operations in Kenya.

Radio 47 presenter Alex Mwakideu, Pulse Live Kenya

Adani, a major Indian conglomerate, has faced accusations of corruption and exploitation in several countries, leading to concerns about its involvement in managing key infrastructure projects in Kenya.

Supporters of Mwakideu have pointed out that the presenter’s long-standing reputation in the media industry makes it unlikely that he would engage in such an underhanded campaign.