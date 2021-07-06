Radio Maisha presenter calls out Willy Paul then deletes post

In a post which he later deleted, Miya said that it was harder booking Willy Paul than Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for an interview.

The radio personality added that the Kamati ya Roho Chafu hitmaker had forgotten how he was struggling in Coast before Miya helped him by inviting him to perform.

“I remember when I was building him, I used to give him shows down at the coast na alikua ameniganda kama chawa lakini leo hii ananijibu “who is this”.

“I have deleted your number and blocked it, don't even look for me in 100 years, enjoy your life bro,” Miya posted.

Pulse Live Kenya

He also vowed to never support Willy Paul’s music in any way or mention him in any conversation again.

Miya was trying to land an interview with the Sitolia star but all his efforts were futile, with the musician promising to call back.

“He picks then says he is calling back but doesn’t, over 100 times. I understand that it's his phone and has liberty to pick or ignore but in this industry we need each other to prosper,” Miya said.

Bill Miya Career

Miya began his career in Kenya's coastal region and has worked hard to make a name for himself in the profession.

The award winning presenter started as an intern at Pwani Radio where he got a job thereafter. At Pwani Radio, he hosted Tafrija la Pwani which was an evening show that spread beyond the borders of Mombasa.

Later, he left the station to join Baraka FM after a fall out with the managers. At first, he was assigned to host Mziki Mzuka and later Mega Breakfast Show, which was very big in the region at the time.