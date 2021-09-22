Radio Presenter Natalie Githinji Mourns her Gynecologist Dr. Gakara

Ms Githinji eulogized Dr. Gakara as a medic who was very instrumental in her endometriosis journey; from diagnosis to treatment.

“Oh God noo!! 😭😭😭 Thank you Doc for helping me through my endometriosis journey... thank you for helping me discover what my problem was... and thank you for holding on to me till the last day (surgery day)”

Natalie also said that she will forever celebrate the late Gakara.

“I will forever celebrate you, you know how much i thanked you every time we had a session and how much we laughed and discussed about @nrgradiokenya... REST WELL MY HERO. 😇

REST WELL too pretty Angles, though we never met, your dad was an amazing person 🙏🙏 sorry this ended in a bad way but God is our all. Condolences to his family and patients 🙏🙏

What a painful day... 😭 Just when i was planning to come see you kesho... woi Lord..😔” wrote Natalie.

Gakara's Death

Dr. James Gakara passed away on Wednesday at a time he was receiving treatment at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital under tight security.

Gakara was being accused of killing his two children and attempting to commit suicide. It was reported that the medic injected his children with a poisonous substance before turning the syringe on himself.

“The scene indicates some drugs were used on the children and on himself. A postmortem shall be conducted to establish what type of drug it was,” Kiraguri clarified.

The crime took place at the doctor’s home in Kiamunyi Estate in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Gynecologist

On Tuesday, Ms Githinji disclosed that Dr. Gakara was her Gynecologist for more than a year.

She explained that Doctor Gakara was a joyful medic and never in her wildest dreams would she ever have imagined he would commit suicide.

“This guy has been treating me for like two years and he took me through the journey of endometriosis. He is the only doctor who diagnosed my condition when all others were just prescribing drugs,” she said.

The presenter added that the medic gave her hope at a time when her condition had deteriorated to a point where her mother was worried.