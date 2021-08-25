Raila Junior took to Twitter to share the good news, congratulating his wife for successfully giving birth on his mother's birthday. He noted that the newborn was the best birthday present to his mother Mama Ida.

"She gave my mum @IdaOdinga the best birthday present in the world @yvejr1 thank you God bless you. Red heart you so much!” shared Raila Junior.

Raila Odinga, Son Raila Junior and Yvonne Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Junior married Yvonne Wambui back in 2011 at a colorful wedding ceremony that was graced by top names from various sectors of the Kenyan economy. She is the daughter of retired music boss, Gido Kibukosya.

In 2019, Junior narrated how the early years of their marriage were frustrating as they made attempts to have a child and nothing was forthcoming.

After five years of trying, lady luck struck and they got a first born son.

“I hope she (Yvonne) will allow me to disclose this. We had been married for a long time and we weren’t able to get a child in the very first years. We struggled for a very long time for about four, five years and eventually God blessed us with our firstborn a son,”

“Yvonne and I were so okay not being able to conceive for those years, but the frustrations became unbearable because of the pressure from outside. I also tried so hard not to subject Yvonne to more pressure because of the situation,” said Raila Junior.

Raila Odinga, Son Raila Junior and Yvonne Pulse Live Kenya

Birthday wishes to Mama Ida Odinga

Earlier on, Junior had put up a post celebrating his mother for turning a year older on August 24.

"Whatever makes you feel happy and loved Mama, that’s what i wish for you today. Happy birthday Mama” May the lord always be with you, protect you and strengthen you with his presence @IdaOdinga” reads Junior’s message to his mother.

Celebrating his wife’ Birthday, ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga put up a message that reads; “Cha cha cha NyarOlwande; Happy birthday my dear. @IdaOdinga”.

Winnie Odinga wrote; “Mama! I wish you all the happiness in the world! @IdaOdinga”.

On August 25th, a thankful Ida Odinga took to her social media pages to appreciate everyone who took their time to wish her a happy Birthday.

Raila Odinga, Son Raila Junior and Yvonne Pulse Live Kenya

“Wow it was a special day.