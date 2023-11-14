DNA reveals actual figure of Kibaki campaign deal, dispels the Sh30M reports

Kenyan rapper Denis Kaggia, widely known as DNA recently set the record straight about the infamous Sh30 million story associated with his deal with former President Mzee Mwai Kibaki.

In a lengthy conversation on the CTA show on November 13, DNA debunked the rumors, shedding light on the actual figures and the toll success took on his life.

The Kibaki campaign deal that gave DNA millions

The ‘Maswali ya polisi’ hit-maker started by emphasising the significance of the Kibaki campaign deal, expressing it as a pivotal moment that had the potential to open doors for lucrative business opportunities.

The rapper revealed that they were engaged in road shows across Kenya as part of the campaign, receiving a payment of Sh7 million.

However, DNA clarified that the reported figure of Sh30 million allegedly paid to him, was inaccurate and misleading.

"The Kibaki campaign was what I was looking up to because it was something that could set us up tufanye biashara nyingi. So we started doing road shows around Kenya. They paid us Sh7M but I only took home Sh2.5 million," he said.

The misinformation, according to him, originated from a daily newspaper, leading to chaos in his life as people assumed he had a substantial amount of money.

"But then The Pulse said that I was paid Sh30 million. My life became chaos. Imagine wasee wanafikiria uko na Sh30M kwa mfuko, it was insanity," he said.

DNA debunks the 'Sh30 million' myth

Contrary to the sensationalized reports, DNA disclosed that he took home only 2.5 million shillings from the Sh7 million they received for the campaign.

He explained the breakdown, highlighting deductions for a broker and taxes imposed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). A significant portion, approximately 30%, went to the broker, leaving DNA with a considerably smaller share.

"I was making way less than 50% because ndani ya hiyo Sh7M kuna broker, ya KRA kidogo alafu ndo sasa kuna sisi. 30% of that money went to a broker," he said.

The rapper acknowledged that the deal opened doors to valuable connections, even though the financial gains were not as substantial as reported.

"I met people I would have never met if it were not for this deal, so sometimes unakubali kukuliwa. And then they took a while to pay. so we started doing the shows which they also paid like 50k, 100K shillings. This too was not mine. I still had to split it with the label. But there were many," he said.

Despite the challenges, DNA expressed a pragmatic perspective, stating that sometimes one has to accept certain compromises in the pursuit of opportunities.

DNA's life at 25: A millionaire in a hole

DNA shared his anticipation of becoming a millionaire by the age of 25, a milestone that was indeed realised with the Kibaki deal funds entering his account at the designated age.

However, he delved into the emotional turmoil he faced despite achieving financial success.

The rapper confessed that, despite having Sh2 million in his account, he found himself unhappy and dissatisfied. This revelation exposed the harsh reality that wealth, at least monetarily, did not guarantee happiness or fulfillment.

DNA's journey into a hole of sadness, loneliness, and alcoholism began.

"I thought money would make me happy. I was so mad because i had 2M in my account and I wasn't happy," he said.

The toll of success: DNA's loneliness & alcoholism

Despite his financial achievements, DNA painted a poignant picture of a life marred by inner struggles.

The rapper admitted sinking into alcoholism, revealing that the newfound wealth did not bring the expected joy and contentment.

