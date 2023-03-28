The singer of the popular track "Banjuka" made it clear that he is willing to tolerate those protesting against the high cost of electricity, but he does not support the current protests concerning the cost of living.
Why maandamano doesn't make sense - DNA shares opinion
Denis Kaggia, also known as DNA, has expressed his opinion on the ongoing protests, and it is evident that he does not support the current Azimio demonstrations against the high cost of living
Recommended articles
According to his statement, these protests appear to be meaningless.
"Let's be honest about the ongoing protests and why I recorded this video. So, the cost of living is very high and that's one of the reasons for kuandamana and I respect that, the freedom of meeting and complaining about issues, is something that is very good.
"Kama maandamano ingekua about the cost of electricity in Kenya, I would be there on the frontline because these guys are scamming us properly. Energy costs too much in Kenya and there are no good reasons, it's all theft," explained DNA.
Why the cost of living is high according to DNA
The rapper continued that nearly every country in the world is suffering from tough economic moments and that is why the ongoing protests are useless.
"The reason why the cost of living is so high around the world, not only in Kenya and that is why I say maandamano sai haita make sense since it's already dead in water and good on paper.
"The of living is high around the world because during the pandemic because the US government printed a lot of money to give its citizens who were staying at home and working from home and that caused inflation because they printed money out of nowhere," DNA added.
The rapper continued that what the USA did affects everyone directly because more than half of the dollars that exist are in other countries and not the United States.
He concluded by saying that America exports its problems to the rest of the world when things go bad in the States because their currency is used in nearly all the countries in the world.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke