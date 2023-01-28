ADVERTISEMENT
Grieving Stevo Simple Boy honors late dad in birthday message as he turns 33

Charles Ouma

The rapper turned 33 today at a time of grief when morning his father and marked the day differently

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy

Rapper Stevo Simple Boy who is grieving following the death of his father last weekend has marked his birthday today, January 28 by honoring his late dad.

Noting that his birthday has come at a time of grief, the rapper noted that he wants the day to be of honor and respect to his father.

"Tarehe 28 January ndo siku yangu ya kuzaliwa yani birthday ila imekuja kwa wakati wa huzuni na majonzi mingi. Hii siku ya birthday yangu nataka heshima zote nimpee babangu mzazi alipo hii siku nataka iwe ya heshima kwako.(28 January is my birthday, only that it has come at a time of sorrow and grief. I want all the respect to go to my father wherever he is. I want to respect him)” Stevo wrote.

Rapper Stevo Simple Boy
Rapper Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

The singer has been in mourning following his father’s death and recently thanked his fans for standing with him through the difficult period of loss.

"It hurts so much but thank you to all who hold me during this difficult time. God give me strength 😢 rest in peace father."

News on his father’s death was first shared by the rapper’s management last weekend.

"We woke up with sad news this morning announcing the death of Anthony Adera, father to Stephen Otieno Adera famously known as Stevo Simple Boy.

“We urge all his fans and friends to stand with him during these tough times and put him in our prayers. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE 🕊️," read the statement in part.

The cause of death was not revealed in the short statement in which the singer’s management urged his fans to stand with him in prayer through this trying time.

