ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Stevo Simple Boy's father dies

Charles Ouma

We woke up with sad news this morning announcing the death of Anthony Adera, father to Stephen Otieno Adera famously known as Stevo Simple Boy

Stevo Simple Boy
Stevo Simple Boy

Fast-rising Kenyan rapper, Stevo Simple Boy is in mourning following the death of his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

News about the passing on of the rapper’s father, Anthony Adera was made public on Sunday morning by his management.

In a statement shared on social media by the rapper’s management, Stevo and his family woke up to the sad news on Sunday morning.

The cause of death was not revealed in the short statement in which the singer’s management urged his fans to stand with him in prayer through this trying time.

"We woke up with sad news this morning announcing the death of Anthony Adera, father to Stephen Otieno Adera famously known as Stevo Simple Boy.

"We urge all his fans and friends to stand with him during these tough times and put him in our prayers. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE 🕊️," read the statement in part.

Musician Stevo Simple Boy
Musician Stevo Simple Boy Musician Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper who addresses social issues in his songs was born and raised in the slum of Kibera in Nairobi.

His big break was when he released the song, Vijana tuache Mihadarati which propelled him to fame with more hits coming afterwards.

From his humble beginnings, he used his pay from an advertisement deal to construct a house for his parents in the village.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]

I would rather hang around 100 snakes than this - Diamond reveals biggest fear [Video]

Suzanna Owiyo remembers late father in emotional post

Suzanna Owiyo remembers late father in emotional post

These 2 subjects gave me a hard time in KCSE - Trio Mio

These 2 subjects gave me a hard time in KCSE - Trio Mio

Stevo Simple Boy's father dies

Stevo Simple Boy's father dies

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth in Kenya [Photos]

Vybz Radio unveils Sheila Kwamboka's replacement days after she quit

Vybz Radio unveils Sheila Kwamboka's replacement days after she quit

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila shower daughter Gilda with love on her birthday

Guardian Angel, Esther Musila shower daughter Gilda with love on her birthday

Former Churchill Show comedian rejected by Justina Syokau breaks into tears [Video]

Former Churchill Show comedian rejected by Justina Syokau breaks into tears [Video]

Trio Mio KCSE results, Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Trio Mio KCSE results, Sheila Kwamboka joins Radio Africa and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio presenter Kamene Goro

Kamene Goro speaks on leaving Kiss FM after 3 years

Betty Kyallo

Betty Kyallo takes action against culprits behind fake reports of leaked photos & videos

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaimie Lannister

Game of Thrones' Jaime Lannister spotted in Nairobi [Photo]

File image of Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi. Ex-Citizen TV journalist Anders Ihachi has landed a new role his office

Ex-Citizen TV journalist lands new role in Mudavadi’s office