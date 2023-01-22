Stevo Simple Boy's father dies

News about the passing on of the rapper’s father, Anthony Adera was made public on Sunday morning by his management.

In a statement shared on social media by the rapper’s management, Stevo and his family woke up to the sad news on Sunday morning.

The cause of death was not revealed in the short statement in which the singer’s management urged his fans to stand with him in prayer through this trying time.

"We woke up with sad news this morning announcing the death of Anthony Adera, father to Stephen Otieno Adera famously known as Stevo Simple Boy.

"We urge all his fans and friends to stand with him during these tough times and put him in our prayers. MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE 🕊️," read the statement in part.

Musician Stevo Simple Boy Pulse Live Kenya

The rapper who addresses social issues in his songs was born and raised in the slum of Kibera in Nairobi.

His big break was when he released the song, Vijana tuache Mihadarati which propelled him to fame with more hits coming afterwards.