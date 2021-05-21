Rayvanny finally goes public with relationship with Paula Kajala (Photo)

On Thursday (Night), the Next Level Music CEO put up a photo on his Instagram, holding a lady (Paula) with only their backs facing the camera.

However, netizens were quick to join dots by re-surfacing Paula’s photos rocking same clothes as the lady in Vanny Boy’s post, an affirmation that the two are officially an item.

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala Pulse Live Kenya

Vanny Boy’s post attracted over 90K likes and 4.9K comments, with everyone trying hard to get his comment noticed by the star.

This is not the first time, the Kiuno hit-maker is raising eyebrows with his relationship with Paula Kajala.

On February 14, the singer landed in trouble after sharing short clips getting Cozy with Paula.

At that particular, Paula’s mother Frida Kajala accused the star of spoiling her daughter by getting her drunk.

The act resulted to a police case that saw Vanny Boy and Hamisa Mobetto, plus the Kajala's being questioned by police.

Later, Rayvanny owned up to his mistakes and apologized to Frida Kajala.

“Duniani wakati mwingine kuna vitu tunavifanya ambavyo pengine kwa macho yetu ya ujana tunaona ni sahihi lakini tunasahau upande mwingine wa pili ambao ni wazazi wanaoumia kwa namna moja au nyingine . Nichukue nafasi hii kumuomba radhi dada angu @kajalafrida na kuwaomba radhi wazazi na yoyote ambaye nilimkwaza kwa kupost video ambayo inawezekana imetafsiriwa vibaya ...kwasababu sisi ni binadamu na kamwe hatuwezi kukamilika,” reads Rayvanny’s apology.

However, their relationship re-surfaced again in April after the award-winning singer took to social media to blast Harmonize for seducing Paula Kajala, at a time he was dating her mother (Frida).