WCB Signee Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa alias Rayvanny has finally apologized to Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala over involvement with her daughter Paulah Kajala.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Vanny Boy expressed regret in his act of making public intimate videos with Kajala's daughter Paulah, who is still a school going girl (form five).

“Duniani wakati mwingine kuna vitu tunavifanya ambavyo pengine kwa macho yetu ya ujana tunaona ni sahihi lakini tunasahau upande mwingine wa pili ambao ni wazazi wanaoumia kwa namna moja au nyingine . Nichukue nafasi hii kumuomba radhi dada angu @kajalafrida na kuwaomba radhi wazazi na yoyote ambaye nilimkwaza kwa kupost video ambayo inawezekana imetafsiriwa vibaya ...kwasababu sisi ni binadamu na kamwe hatuwezi kukamilika,” reads Rayvanny’s apology.

Also Read: Rayvanny in Trouble after introducing form 5 student as girlfriend

The apology come weeks after he was accused of getting Kajala's daughter drunk, as well as starting a relationship with her.

The act resulted to a police case that saw Vanny Boy and Hamisa Mobetto, plus the Kajala's being questioned by police.

Rayvanny and Paula

Rayvanny, Frida Kajala and her daughter Paula Kajala

On Valentine’s Day, Rayvanny raised eyebrows after sharing videos getting cozy with Paula Kajala, an act that angered her mother, to the extent of asking the government to intervene.

Also Read: Diamond Manager Sallam SK slams Harmonize for lobbying for Rayvanny’s arrest & detention

The drama surrounding Vanny Boy’s new relationship also brought in Hamisa Mobetto who was accused of hooking up Paula with Rayvanny.

However, she (Hamisa) quashed the allegations, threatening to take legal action against Frida Kajala (Paula’s mother) over what she termed as using her name for damage control.