Rayvanny blasts Harmonize for sending Nudes to his ex-girlfriend’s Daughter, leaks their Private Chats

Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny has exposed Harmonize over what he termed as seducing and sending nudes to Paula Kajala , daughter to his ex-girlfriend Frida Kajala Masanja.

In a long Insta Post, Vanny Boy said that its shocking to see Harmonize seduce the young Paula just weeks after he lectured him (Rayvanny) for having an affair with her.

Rayvanny went on to leak Harmonize’s private chats with Paula Kajala, advising him to ask for forgiveness for embarrassing himself by sending nudes to Paula.

He added that it's shameful for the Konde Gang President to want to date Kajala and her daughter at the same time (Mother and Daughter).

Rayvanny’s Post.

“Dunia inamaajabu yake lakini sijawahi ona mtu wa ajabu kama wewe my bro @harmonize_tz Ni binadamu wa aina gani wewe ambae unataka kua na mama na mtoto pia tena kwa nguvu zote na unatuma hadi utupu wako bila hata kuogopa nafasi ulionayo kwenye jamii kujidhalilisha kua kama ulivyozaliwa na angali wewe ni kioo cha jamii. Ni roho ya ajabu sana ulionayo yani KILA NIKIKUWAZA SIPATI JIBU NDUGU YANGU.

Ulikua unawapigia simu viongozi mbalimbali juu ya swala langu mimi sasa nawaza leo hii utawaangaliaje ?? Wewe ni balozi wa kampuni na zimekupa heshima kama balozi sasa nawaza unapata wapi ujasiri wa kutuma utupu wako ni kampuni gani inakubali fedheha hii na je wanakuonaje kwa kitendo hiki ulichokifanya kinachodhalilisha wanawake hasa mama ?"

"Hivi hukumfikiria mama ambae aliekupa heshima wewe na kukuweka karibu na kukutambulisha familia yake ? Yani unataka ukatembee na mwanae wa damu yani mwanae wakumzaa? LEO HII MWANAO WAKIKE AKIKUA AKASIKIA UCHAFU HUU ANAKUONA NI BABA WA NAMNA GANI WEWE UNAEMTAKA MAMA NA MTOTO ?

USHAURI WANGU: OMBA RADHI KWA WAZAZI NA KINA MAMA NIKIWA NA MAANA WANAWAKE AMBAO NI MAMA ZETU WANASTAHILI HESHIMA SIO KUDHALILISHWA KAMA ULIVYO FANYA WEWE NA UNAIGIZA KAMA HAKIJATOKEA KITU..... UKIHESHIMIWA BASI JIHESHIMU” wrote Rayvanny.

Harmonize Vs Vanny Boy

In February, Harmonize was the one lecturing Rayvanny over his alleged relationship with Paula Kajala, daughter to his now ex-lover Frida Kajala.

At that particular time, Konde Boy said the WCB signee was out to ruin Paula’s life at the expense of his blossoming music career. He added that Vanny Boy opted to date Paula out of jealousy because he was dating her mother.

Later on, the Kiuno hit maker (Vanny) apologized to Bongo Movie actress Frida Kajala over involvement with her daughter Paulah Kajala.

Vanny Boy expressed regret in his act of making public intimate videos with Kajala's daughter Paulah, who is still a high school student (form five).

Private Chats

