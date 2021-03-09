WCB Signee Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa popularly known as Rayvanny is gearing up for the launch of his own Record Label dubbed Next Level Music (NLM).

The Kiuno hit-maker shared the Logo of his new stable on Instagram, alerting his fans to get ready to receive his new baby ‘Record Label’ in the near future.

In separate video, Vanny Boy also showed off “Next Level Music” Headquarters an indication that he is ready to stand on his own as an independent artiste and manager other talents.

That’s not me- Rayvanny forced to respond after Facebook using his name mocked Tanasha

“It was all a dream #NextLevelMusic #NLM” reads Rayvanny’s announcement.

Currently, the singer is ruling the airwaves with his Album dubbed Sound From Africa that has a total of 23 songs.

Rayvanny’s announcement come months after his Boss Diamond Platnumz disclosed that Vanny Boy was going to launch one of the biggest Record Label in Africa.

Also Read: WCB’s Rayvanny set to open his own Record Label (Video)

Logo to Rayvanny's New Record Label Next Level Music.

State of Art

Chibu Dangote pointed out once the record Label is launched, Vanny Boy will boast of one of the biggest and state of the art recording studios in the whole of Tanzania.

“Muda si Mrefu @rayvanny anaenda kuanzisha Lebo yake kubwa sana . Studio yake ndio itakua Studio Kubwa zaidi hapa Tanzania …maana nilikuwa na angalia studio yake na siku atakayoiposti, ndio itakuwa studio Number moja hapa Tanzania Nzuri,” said Diamond Platnumz.

The WCB Wasafi CEO, added that any artiste under his Management has the free will to start and run his own label to an extent of signing other artistes.

Also Read: List of Musicians and Managers who have ditched WCB Wasafi

Diamond with Rayvanny.

BET Award

Rayvanny was officially signed under WCB Wasafi back in 2015 and released his first single under the label dubbed Kwetu in 2016.

In 2017 he became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

Harmonize

In October 2019, former WCB signee Harmonize launched his own Record Label dubbed Konde Music Worldwide, months after ending his relationship with WCB Wasafi.

Currently, he (Harmonize) has signed a total of 4 artistes; Ibraah, Country Boy, Killy and Cheed.

PULSE TV