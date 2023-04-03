The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rayvanny re-unites with baby mama 3 years after breakup [Video]

Amos Robi

Rayvanny has even featured Fahvanny in the video for his new song dubbed 'Forever'

Rayvanny and Baby mama Fahyvanny
Tanzanian singer, Rayvanny, surprised his fans over the weekend when he released a new song featuring his baby mama, Fahvanny.

The song, titled 'Forever' is a clear indication that the couple has reconciled and is back together after their breakup in 2020.

In the song, Rayvanny promises to love Fahvanny forever, going as far as saying that he wants to be buried together with her.

He sings about her natural beauty and promises to always be by her side, declaring his love and devotion to her. The lyrics are a beautiful testament to the couple's love for each other.

On Instagram, Rayvanny shared a snippet of the video, captioning it with "#Forever ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 @fahyvanny ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #FlowersIII".

Fahvanny also commented with love emojis, indicating that she shares the same sentiments as her baby daddy.

The couple's reconciliation has been welcomed by fans, who have taken to social media to express their support.

Rayvanny has had a fairly bumpy love life, from his nasty break up with his baby mama Fahima to another break up with Paula Kajala.

Fahima accused Rayvanny of having a fling with a video vixen, claims the singer denied. The two have a son born in 2018 three years before they parted ways.

Paula Kajala and Rayvanny (Courtesy)
In April 2021, Fahyvanny was the center of attention after publicly accusing her baby daddy, Rayvanny, of harassing her on social media. Through a series of posts, Fahyvanny expressed her disappointment and accused Rayvanny of neglecting their family.

Rayvanny moved on to date Tanzania actress Frida Kajala's daughter Paula Kajala.

However, in September 2022, Rayvanny announced breaking up with Kajala during a live performance.

The Next Level Music President told his fans that he is single, urging his fans to never allow love to confuse them.

“Don’t allow love to confuse you, don’t liken love to food, I made peace with my heart and ended my relationship with Paula,” Rayvanny said.

Rayvanny and Baby Mama Fahyvanny
During the period, speculations however became rife that the bongo star was re-uniting with his baby mama.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
