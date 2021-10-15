Rayvanny surprises his videographer with a brand new Car (Video)

The car gifted was handed over to Mzava on Thursday (Night) following what Vanny Boy described as being instrumental in the success of his record label and music career.

"#NLM Big family 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @erismzava New 🚘" –. Star Wa Muziki Barani Afrika #CHUI🐆 @rayvanny 🇹🇿 Amempatia Director Wake @erismzava Zawadi Ya Gari 🚘 #ToyotaCorollaRumion

#Rayvanny Amefanya Hivyo Ikiwa Ni Jitihada Za Director Huyo Katika Kujituma Na Utendaji Kazi Wake Wakiwa Pamoja” reads an update on the car gift.

Eris Mzava and Rayvanny Pulse Live Kenya

Upon receiving the car keys, Mzava expressed gratitude towards his boss for appreciating his hard work and commitment.

“THANKS MY G @rayvanny @nextlevelmusic_tz "#NLM Big family 🔥🔥🔥🔥 " said Mzava.

Eris Mzava has been working with Rayvanny since being signed to WCB Wasafi by Diamond Platnumz back in 2016.

During his stay at WCB, Mzava also transitioned into video directing and he has directed a number of videos both in Tanzania and Kenya.

Rayvanny is slowly following in the footsteps of his boss Diamond Platnumz who has tendency of rewarding his people with cars.