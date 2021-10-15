Next Level CEO Rayvanny has gifted his photographer and Videographer Eris Mzava a brand new Toyota Corolla Rumion.
Rayvanny surprises his videographer with a brand new Car (Video)
Give and it will come back to you!
The car gifted was handed over to Mzava on Thursday (Night) following what Vanny Boy described as being instrumental in the success of his record label and music career.
"#NLM Big family 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @erismzava New 🚘" –. Star Wa Muziki Barani Afrika #CHUI🐆 @rayvanny 🇹🇿 Amempatia Director Wake @erismzava Zawadi Ya Gari 🚘 #ToyotaCorollaRumion
#Rayvanny Amefanya Hivyo Ikiwa Ni Jitihada Za Director Huyo Katika Kujituma Na Utendaji Kazi Wake Wakiwa Pamoja” reads an update on the car gift.
Upon receiving the car keys, Mzava expressed gratitude towards his boss for appreciating his hard work and commitment.
“THANKS MY G @rayvanny @nextlevelmusic_tz "#NLM Big family 🔥🔥🔥🔥 " said Mzava.
Eris Mzava has been working with Rayvanny since being signed to WCB Wasafi by Diamond Platnumz back in 2016.
During his stay at WCB, Mzava also transitioned into video directing and he has directed a number of videos both in Tanzania and Kenya.
Rayvanny is slowly following in the footsteps of his boss Diamond Platnumz who has tendency of rewarding his people with cars.
So far, Diamond has given out more than 10 cars to his employees, among them; Diva the Dawse (Wasafi FM), Mwanaidi (Wasafi FM), Coy Mzungu (Cheka Tu), George Ambangile (Wasafi FM), Aaliyah (Wasafi FM), Mbosso (WCB WASAFI), Lala Lava (WCB WASAFI), Harmonize, Videographer Lukamba, Mama Dangote, Majidi Ramadhani aka Bravesty (WCB Wasafi Social Media Manager), Juma Lokole and Alikiba’s step-brother Issaa Azam.
