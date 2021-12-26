RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Record Breaker: Diamond Platnumz clocks 6 million subscribers & he is happy

WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz has made another milestone in his music career after surpassing the 6 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

Platnumz who joined the streaming platform on June 12, 2011 has so far garnered over 1.6 billion views on his channel.

With the new milestone, Chibu Dangote continues to lead the pack in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa, as far as YouTube subscribers are concerned.

6 Million

@diamondplatnumz 🦁 💎 Finally Hits 6 Million Subscribers On Youtube

“Thank You Each & Everyone Who Supported Us 🙏🙏🙏🙏 And We Promise You Great Things To Come ❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯💯 #WCB4LIFE #SWAHILINATION #SIMBA,” reads a post from WCB Wasafi.

Number two on the list is WCB Signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has over 3.4 Million subscribers. His channel has over 674 million views.

Thirds on the list is Harmonize who has over 2.9 million Subscribers and over 668 million views on his YouTube channel; followed by Uganda's Eddy Kenzo (1.8 Million) and over 560 million views, Otile Brown 994K subscribers, Alikiba 1.2 million subscribers, Zuchu 1.6 million, Mbosso 1.9 million subscribers.

In Nigeria, Davido has over 2.8 million subscribers, Wizkid 2.2 million, Burna Boy 2.7 million and Fally Ipupa 2.6 million.

Note: Subscribers are critical to your success on YouTube because they tend to spend more time watching your channel than viewers who aren't subscribed.

