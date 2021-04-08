The list of top 10 Musicians with the Most YouTube subscribers in East Africa is out and Singer Naseeb Abdul Juma aka Diamond Platnumz holds the number one spot with over 5 Million Subscribers on his channel since it was started in 2011. The Star has also garnered over 1.3 Billion views on his Channel.

Kenyan Boy Band Sauti sol are the only representatives from Kenya, appearing at number 10 with over 725K subscribers. The Afro-pop band has accumulated over 181,228,387 views since joining the streaming platform back on April 9, 2012.

Number two on the list is WCB Signee and Next Level Music CEO Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa aka Rayvanny who has 2.62 Million subscribers. His channel has over 500 million views.

Thirds on the list is Harmonize who has over 2.4 million Subscribers and over 546 million views on his YouTube channel; followed by Uganda's Eddy Kenzo (1.6Million) and over 481,279,383 views.

Full List

Diamond Platnumz – 5 Million Rayvanny- 2.6 Million Harmonize- 2.4 Million Eddy Kenzo- 1.6 Million Mbosso- 1.37 Million Zuchu- 1.03 Million Lava Lava- 904K Alikiba- 775K Aslay- 765K Sauti Sol 725k

King of Sub- Saharan Africa

In Sub- Saharan Africa Diamond Platnumz still hold the number one spot, followed by Rayvanny, Harmonize, Davido, Fally Ipupa, Mr. Flavour, Burna Boy, Tekno, Yemi Alade and Wizkid.

Kenya

In Kenya, Sauti Sol lead when its comes to artistes with most subscribers. Currently they are at 725K, Otile Brown (699K), Willy Paul (635K),Bahati (577K), Khaligraph Jones (431K), Nyashinski (384K), Nadia Mukami (336K), King Kaka (287K) Femi One 200K. Comedians we have; Churchill show 1.61 Million, Njugush (470K), The WaJesus Family (381K), , Jalang’o 353K, Abel Mutua (193K).

