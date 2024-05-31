The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jahmby Koikai admitted to hospital [Blood Donation Appeal]

Amos Robi

Jahmby reached out to for help from the online community revealing she had been admitted to Nairobi Hospital

Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
  • Reggae entertainer Mary Jahmby Koikai has been admitted to the hospital due to an undisclosed sickness
  • Njambi Koikai has been battling with endometriosis, a chronic and debilitating condition
  • Koikai has used her platform to raise awareness, educate, and support others in similar battles

Reggae entertainer and health advocate Mary Jahmby Koikai has shared an appeal for help after being admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Koikai, on her Instagram stories, revealed the need for blood and appealed to anyone who could help her.

"Hi fam, I'm currently admitted at the Pioneer Ward Nairobi Hospital and I kindly require Blood O positive. Kindly asking for blood donors for Mary Njambi Koikai," Njambi wrote on her Instagram stories.

Further details about what Njambi is going through are not yet out but will be shared once they are out.

Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai
Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Reggae MC Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Been sick for over 19 years & jobless for the last 6 years - Jahmby Koikai

Jahmby has previously been affected by a chronic condition known as endometriosis which she has battled since she was age 13.

Endometriosis is a painful disorder where tissue similar to the lining inside the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and complications.

Her condition worsened in 2015 when she experienced a series of pneumothoraces (collapsed lungs) caused by thoracic endometriosis, a rare manifestation of the disease.

This led to numerous surgeries and prolonged hospital stays. The medical treatments available in Kenya were insufficient, prompting Koikai to seek specialised care abroad.

Jahmby battle with endometriosis transformed her into a fierce advocate for women's health. She courageously shared her journey on social media, detailing her struggles, treatments, and the emotional toll of living with a chronic illness.

In 2017, Koikai launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for her treatment in the United States.

The overwhelming support from friends, fans, and well-wishers enabled her to undergo multiple surgeries and receive the care she desperately needed.

Reggae entertainer and health advocate Njambi Koikai
Reggae entertainer and health advocate Njambi Koikai Reggae entertainer Njambi Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 pains and struggles only women with endometriosis can understand

Throughout her treatment, Koikai continued to raise awareness about endometriosis, emphasising the importance of early diagnosis, proper medical care, and the need for greater research and resources.

Jahmby Koikai's journey is far from over, but her resilience and determination have already left an indelible mark.

She has become a symbol of hope and empowerment for many women, proving that it is possible to fight back against seemingly insurmountable odds.

Media Personality Jahmby Koikai
Media Personality Jahmby Koikai Media Personality Jahmby Koikai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: BBC's Ciru Muriuki opens up about the struggle she has been going through lately

Koikai continues to use her platform to advocate for women's health, educate the public about endometriosis, and support others in their battles.

