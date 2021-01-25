Kenyan Musician and the queen of Benga Music Suzzana Owino is mourning the sudden demise of her father.

The singer shared the sad news via her social media pages, saying that it is hard to say goodbye to her Dad who breathed his last on Monday.

She went on to eulogize her old man as a great father who was a mentor to many.

“It's hard to say goodbye. I know you are in a better place, where there's is no pain. You are at peace now. You'l always be in my heart. Thank you for being a great father & a mentor to many. Rest well Dad. Till we meet again” shared Suzzana Owino.

Following the death announcement, fans and celebrities joined the conversation, sending in their condolence messages.

Condolence messages

carolradull “So sorry my love. May Dad rest in peace 🙏”

sandra_dacha “May he rest in peace”

xavieraconstance “Pole sana”

missmbugua_ “Receive my heart felt condolences 🤗”

jamo.mweu “Pole Sana, rest well Baba”

officialqueenzwenah ‘May he rest well😢”

judyogana “Susanna Poleni sana 🙏 may he rest in eternal peace, and may you have the courage and strength to go through this difficult period”

valentinemukamikariuki “My condolences,may he rest in perfect peace 🕊️”

miss_senda “Wishing you peace and comfort during this trying time💕💕💕💕 hugs”

h3therapper “🙏🙏🙏 Condolences. Take heart”

iamevejoy “Pole dear may God comfort you”

sherryatosh “Sorry my deepest condolences”

middy_254 “Pole sana.may he rest in peace”

sheemahmaingi “So sorry Suzanna. May day rest in peace”