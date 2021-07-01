In an Exclusive conversation with Pulse Live, Nonsizi noted that she has not be on air full time since parting ways with MT. Kenya TV in early 2019.

The TV girl will be hosting the Kameme TV breakfast show dubbed #Ríkíratha alongside Maina Kihumo, 6am to 10am (Monday to Friday).

“I am standing in for Wangeci, she is on maternity leave for 3 months. I exited MT Kenya early 2019 apart from the Citizen stints I have been doing since January 2021 I have not been on air full time since then” Nonsizi Agnes told this writer.

Renowned Publicist Nonsizi Agnes Makes TV Comeback via Kameme TV Pulse Live Kenya

In a separate social media post, Nonsizi said that she was happy to be back at Kameme, where her TV journey started.

“It is an honor and my pleasure to stand in for Wangechi for Ríkíratha on

@KamemeTvKenya My TV journey began here and it feels good to be back. Join us, Kihumo, and I every morning from 6 am to 10 am for engaging conversations on various topics” shared the media personality.

MT. Kenya TV

Nonsizi Agnes joined MT. Kenya TV in November 2018, but her stay at the station was short lived after exiting in early 2019.

Renowned Publicist Nonsizi Agnes Makes TV Comeback via Kameme TV Pulse Live Kenya

The Kameme TV Exit

Before joining MT. Kenya, Nonsizi used to host a reggae show dubbed ‘Cia Reggae' on Kameme TV. In her departure message at that particular time, the TV girl thanked the station’s management for her the opportunity adding that she would forever be grateful.

"Thank you Kameme TV Management for believing in me to steer Cia Reggae I will be forever grateful. Thanks team and crew for your continued support and for making my last show amazing. I have learnt, grown and most importantly made friends. To the fans my love for you is real, thanks for the support. I will miss you all dearly. On to the next!” she wrote.