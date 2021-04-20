Respect yourself & your age for once- Amber Ray blasts Ex-Hubby over cryptic post

In a pots seen by Pulse Live, Ray said that her Ex- hubby (Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda) should respect himself because soon he is going to be a grandfather.

“The other day I saw a my X writing funny Captions to make fun of me with the same shit that he knows deep down that he is the one who put me there…I know it hurts to see another man clean up the mess you created and I know how wicked you are, but can you just respect yourself and your age for once…I mean soon you will be a grandpa,” lamented Amber Ray.

In August 2018, Amber Ray made it public that she had parted ways with her then husband Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and also ceased being Muslim.

Being in the limelight, Amber Ray’s life has been rocked with a fair share of controversy, and just the other day she was forced to defend herself over witchcraft allegations

“I thank God for the friends I have now, for my enemies only have my past to attack me…kama ingekuwa kitambo with the ongoing stupid fights my secrets would be all over”

In another post, Ray disclosed that the number of messages being sent to her new Husband’s (Jamal Marlow Rohosafi) DM have reduced drastically after he revealed that she is the one who manages the accounts.

“Kutoka Husband asema I mange his socil media accounts naona DMs za Wanawake zimepungua huko… Na Funny enough wale wanao nitusi kwa commnest ndio wako kwa DM na Hi Handsome Binadamu,” wrote Amber Ray.

Amber Ray's screenshot Pulse Live Kenya

Amber Ray's screenshot Pulse Live Kenya

For the past few weeks, Ray has been in a bitter fall out with Jamal’s first wife, Amira.

The relationship

Ray had in December 2020 officially introduced her boyfriend, Jamal RohoSafi , to the public after speculation arose about their relationship.

Amber Ray's screenshot Pulse Live Kenya