The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Retired KQ staffer explains common myth pilots apply when flying over equator

Fabian Simiyu

Discover the intriguing myth retired KQ staffer Alice Waweru reveals about how pilots create excitement when flying over the equator.

Retired KQ staffer Alice Waweru alights from a KQ plane on her last day of working after serving the company for 38 years.
Retired KQ staffer Alice Waweru alights from a KQ plane on her last day of working after serving the company for 38 years.

Retired KQ staffer Alice Waweru, in an interview with Business Daily, recounted how pilots often used a common myth to generate excitement among passengers when the airplane was flying over the equator.

Recommended articles

During her days as an air hostess, Alice recalled a specific incident when flying from the Netherlands to Kenya, and the captain announced that they would be crossing the equator in just 20 seconds.

According to Alice, they experienced turbulence while flying over the equator, and passengers jubilated in the cabin.

Alice Waweru alights from a KQ plane on her last day of working after serving the company for 38 years.
Alice Waweru alights from a KQ plane on her last day of working after serving the company for 38 years. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

"I found the KQ captains more relaxed and they used to fool the crew and the passengers. I remember one time we were flying from Amsterdam to Mombasa and the captain came on the PA (Passenger Announcement) and he told the passengers that we would be crossing the equator in the next 20 seconds.

"I looked at my colleague and we wondered why we never flew over the equator. We've never felt it and the countdown started and somehow we experienced turbulence on the aircraft and there was jubilation in the cabin," Alice narrated.

Alice, however, approached a KQ pilot one day and inquired why they don't cross the equator. He told her that they were simply playing along because the equator isn't visible during flight.

Kenya Airways
Kenya Airways Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She admitted that such incidents added fun to flying and that she thoroughly enjoyed her job, thanks to the pilots.

The equator represents an imaginary line encircling the Earth's midsection.

Positioned equidistant between the North and South Poles, it effectively divides the Earth into two distinct halves, known as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

While crossing the Equator within the aircraft itself doesn't entail any significant changes, notable transformations occur outside of the plane.

ADVERTISEMENT
World map with equator
World map with equator Pulse Live Kenya

Upon crossing the equator, the aircraft enters a region referred to as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How Muthee Kiengei correctly predicted Arsenal vs Man U results [Video]

How Muthee Kiengei correctly predicted Arsenal vs Man U results [Video]

Adelle Onyango inks lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

Adelle Onyango inks lucrative deal with iHeart Radio

Joe Ageyo’s Biography: 25-year media career, family and top role at NMG

Joe Ageyo’s Biography: 25-year media career, family and top role at NMG

Retired KQ staffer explains common myth pilots apply when flying over equator

Retired KQ staffer explains common myth pilots apply when flying over equator

Meet Mondy: The dancing ‘soja’ on a mission to become a media owner

Meet Mondy: The dancing ‘soja’ on a mission to become a media owner

Untold story of how Tear Drops lost Sh80K & got stabbed in Azimio rally

Untold story of how Tear Drops lost Sh80K & got stabbed in Azimio rally

MP Linet Toto sparks online reactions with floor-length Sunday best

MP Linet Toto sparks online reactions with floor-length Sunday best

Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

Khaligraph demands apology from Kwambox & Chito for peddling lies about him

U.K. lady drops Rue Baby bombshell on MCA Tricky during live video

U.K. lady drops Rue Baby bombshell on MCA Tricky during live video

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Alex Wamatu 'Kinyash'

Meet Kinyash: 'Classmates' actor who owns a football club

Harmonize (back) hugging Alikiba

Alikiba reacts after Harmonize surprised him with a hug

MCA Tricky

MCA Tricky gives cheeky response after last-minute invite to perform in U.K.