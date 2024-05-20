The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rev Victor Githu in tears over his viral video shared by rapper Wiz Khalifa

Lynet Okumu

"Just when I thought this video was done hunting me"... Rev Victor Githu's reaction after Wiz Khalifa shared his video

A screengrab photo of Rev Victor Githu (Instagram)
A screengrab photo of Rev Victor Githu (Instagram)
  • Wiz Khalifa shared a video of Githu advising Kenyans to affirm themselves every morning
  • Githu's rise to fame began with viral videos of him preaching with eloquence and confidence
  • He currently resides in the U.S. and continues to influence people with his positive outlook on life

Victor Githu rose to fame when he was about 4 years old. While having lunch at Angel's Christian School, where he was studying, he would share wisdom with his classmates. His fluency and knowledge of religious matters caught the attention of many.

During a past appearance on the KTN Home Githu, explained that he was not very committed to his studies because he felt a genuine calling from God.

According to him, he intended to devote the remainder of his life to serving God.

A screengrab photo of Rev Victor Githu (Instagram)
A screengrab photo of Rev Victor Githu (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

On May 19, popular rapper Wiz Khalifa sparked an intriguing reaction among netizens after sharing a video of Victor Githu.

Khalifa shared the video where Githu advises Kenyans to affirm themselves every morning.

It highlights the importance of self-affirmation and confidence. Githu's words encourage people to recognize their worth and potential every day.

"Every time I look at myself in the mirror I say I am smart, I am blessed. Victor is highly favored, he is cute enough. So even when I come outside, I do not care whether you tell me I am smart, I already know I am smart," Githu says in the video.

Upon seeing the video, Victor reshared it on his Instagram stories.

The young preacher, who has grown from a baby-faced child to a mature gentleman, commented on the video resurfacing: "ATP take me to the JHUD Show. Just when I thought this video was done hunting me, here we go again," followed by crying emojis.

Victor Githu's rise to fame began with viral videos of him preaching. His eloquence and confidence amazed many, especially given his young age.

These videos quickly spread across social media, and Githu became a well-known figure in Kenya and beyond.

Preacher Rev Victor Githu
Preacher Rev Victor Githu Preacher Rev Victor Githu Pulse Live Kenya

In his early videos, Githu's passion for preaching was evident. He spoke with conviction and a depth of understanding that was rare for someone his age.

His ability to articulate complex religious concepts in simple terms resonated with a wide audience, earning him a significant following.

Githu currently resides in the U.S. His move there has opened up new opportunities for him to share his message. Despite being far from home, he remains connected to his Kenyan roots and continues to influence people with his positive outlook on life.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
