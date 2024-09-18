The sports category has moved to a new website.

Rich legacy Them Mushrooms founder Ted Kalanda leaves behind as he dies aged 72

Amos Robi

Kalanda was the brains behind the band that composed hit songs such as 'Jambo Bwana', 'Embe Dodo' and 'Itawezakanaje'

Them Mushrooms Band Founder the late Ted Kalanda
  • Them Mushrooms, known for their unique blend of coastal rhythms and modern influences, started in Mombasa in 1972
  • The band shifted their base to Nairobi in the late 1980s, releasing the celebrated album 'At the Carnivore
  • Kalanda's influence shaped Kenyan music by blending traditional coastal sounds with contemporary music

Kenyan musician and founder of the iconic band Them Mushrooms, Ted Kalanda Harrison, has passed away at the age of 72.

Kalanda, who had been battling cancer since 2018, died at his rural home in Kaloleni, Kilifi County. The veteran musician's death marks the end of an era for one of Kenya's most renowned musical groups.

Kalanda's younger brother, John Katana, who now leads the band, confirmed the sad news on Tuesday.

"It has been a long painful journey for our eldest brother who was a source of inspiration to all of us," Katana said.

Them Mushrooms Band founder Ted Kalanda
Ted Kalanda was born into a family with a deep musical heritage and went on to create a lasting legacy when he founded Them Mushrooms in 1972.

The band, which started in Mombasa, quickly became a sensation, known for its unique blend of coastal rhythms and modern influences.

Kalanda’s founding members included his late brothers George Zirro and John Katana, alongside Billy Sarro and Denis Kalume.

Over the decades, Them Mushrooms evolved but maintained a family base, with Katana and Sarro continuing the band's work.

Them Mushrooms Band
READ: Freshly Mwamburi's Biography: Njau Njoka's role in his career & 'Stella Wangu' creation

In the late 1980s, Them Mushrooms shifted their base to Nairobi, where they cemented their place in the annals of Kenyan music history with the release of the celebrated album 'At the Carnivore'.

Their rich discography includes timeless hits such as 'Unkula Huu', 'Wazee Wakatike', 'Nyambura', 'Ndogo Ndogo', 'Embe Dodo Dodo' and 'Hapo Kale'.

The band temporarily rebranded as Uyoga Band in 2002 but soon returned to their original name, staying true to their roots.

Them Mushrooms Band
READ: 'Stella' responds to Freshly Mwamburi's accusations after 31 years

Kalanda’s influence as a musician and leader helped shape Kenyan music, blending traditional coastal sounds with contemporary music, captivating fans across generations.

Beyond his musical contributions, Kalanda’s legacy continues through his family. His eldest son, Henry Harrison, is a musician based in Sweden, following in his father’s footsteps.

Henry is married to fellow musician Lioness Afreeka, further entwining the family’s musical ties.

Despite losing his eyesight due to cancer, Ted Kalanda remained a symbol of perseverance and passion.

Them Mushrooms Band founder the late Ted Kalanda
READ: Zilizopendwa - 18 songs that hold special place in Kenyans hearts

His ability to influence generations of musicians and inspire the Kenyan music scene speaks to the enduring power of his work.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
