Risper Faith to spend Sh850K on gastric bypass surgery, lectures critics in bitter rant

An outspoken Risper said that critics don’t scare her anymore, because she lived a very ‘questionable’ life before becoming who she is now. At one point, the former socialite said that her Nude are all over the internet and therefore it’s hard to intimidate her with any kind of negativity.

Risper went on to state that as a couple they have their own businesses they run and don’t depend entirely on her Mother in law as the fan claimed.

Risper Faith Pulse Live Kenya

Risper Faith with Hubby Brayo Pulse Live Kenya

'We are living our best life. We have our businesses, our family. You talk and at night you sleep in your bedsitters as we sleep in our mansions on a six by six bed. I am sorry but your hateful comments won't stop me. I am from the village and I came to Nairobi to work hard and live a good life, so hata ukionge trash nishaongelewa” posed Risper.

She added that; '' Hata Nudes Zangu ziko online and they did not hinder me from getting a husband. So I don't really care. My 'cookie' is in public and you think you can scare me with your words, no. I have been there".

During the bitter rant, Faith mentioned that she is set to undergo gastric bypass surgery that will cost her a whooping Sh850K, fully sponsored by her hubby.

Risper Faith and hubby Brian Pulse Live Kenya

''I am past that life. I am happily married, I get what I want. Infact, I am going for gastric bypass surgery and he will pay for me. It's gonna cost 850k and he will pay for me akichangiwa na Mama yake, so what is the problem, as long as I get what I want. Niliingia Nairobi 2010”

“Mlisema mpaka Brian ako na watoto Atlanta, juu sijawahi fika Atlanta...mnamtaka but hamwezi mpata juu nishamfunga na Uchawi za kibukusu, he is mine forever, siwezi muacha”

The actress also said that she doesn’t see any problem when her mother-in law helps her family.

''If your parents didn't work hard to support you, I am very sorry. You said my husband has kids in Atlanta as if I can't travel there, another one tried bringing a baby to him. You want him by force but you are not getting him. I have used a charm on him. He is mine forever and I am not leaving him. Only death will separate us.''