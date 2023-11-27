Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy

Ruth K and Mulamwah have been dating for a while now, consistently denying their relationship until it became obvious.

The 23-year-old revealed that she did not realize she was pregnant, and it was her fans who delved into her Instagram inbox with congratulatory messages.

"I hadn't realized I was pregnant until my fans noticed. It was during my birthday when I posted videos and photos, and my fans spotted that the size of my tummy was unusual, which I honestly hadn't noticed. I then decided to do a test, and it turned out positive," she told the Nation in a recent interview.

The model and social media influencer added that the news came as a surprise to Mulamwah, who couldn't hide his joy at becoming a father again.

Mulamwah and his girlfriend Ruth K Pulse Live Kenya

Ruth K mentioned that Mulamwah was overjoyed, and despite not having been prepared and planning to have a child, they both took it as a blessing.

"He couldn't hide his joy. I wish you could have seen his reaction. It came earlier than planned. Nonetheless, we thank God for the blessing. His time is always the best," she noted.

The comedian was previously in a relationship with Carol Muthoni and had a daughter together before parting ways.

Mulamwah introduced Ruth to the public as his bestie, but rumors and suspicions about their romantic involvement had been circulating for some time.

The couple took a significant step in their relationship by holding an introduction ceremony at Ruth's parents' home on Saturday, October 28, 2023, suggesting that wedding bells could be ringing in the near future.

Pulse Live Kenya

The video revealed the couple participating in a traditional dance, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the ceremony.