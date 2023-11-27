Mulamwah's girlfriend, Ruth K, has shared her boyfriend's reaction to the news that she was expecting their first child.
Ruth K recounts Mulamwah's reaction to news of unplanned pregnancy
The 23-year-old revealed that she did not realize she was pregnant, and it was her fans who delved into her Instagram inbox with congratulatory messages.
Recommended articles
Ruth K and Mulamwah have been dating for a while now, consistently denying their relationship until it became obvious.
The 23-year-old revealed that she did not realize she was pregnant, and it was her fans who delved into her Instagram inbox with congratulatory messages.
"I hadn't realized I was pregnant until my fans noticed. It was during my birthday when I posted videos and photos, and my fans spotted that the size of my tummy was unusual, which I honestly hadn't noticed. I then decided to do a test, and it turned out positive," she told the Nation in a recent interview.
The model and social media influencer added that the news came as a surprise to Mulamwah, who couldn't hide his joy at becoming a father again.
Ruth K mentioned that Mulamwah was overjoyed, and despite not having been prepared and planning to have a child, they both took it as a blessing.
"He couldn't hide his joy. I wish you could have seen his reaction. It came earlier than planned. Nonetheless, we thank God for the blessing. His time is always the best," she noted.
The comedian was previously in a relationship with Carol Muthoni and had a daughter together before parting ways.
Mulamwah introduced Ruth to the public as his bestie, but rumors and suspicions about their romantic involvement had been circulating for some time.
The couple took a significant step in their relationship by holding an introduction ceremony at Ruth's parents' home on Saturday, October 28, 2023, suggesting that wedding bells could be ringing in the near future.
READ: Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]
The video revealed the couple participating in a traditional dance, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the ceremony.
While the introduction ceremony is a traditional and cultural event, it often signifies the start of the wedding planning process.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke