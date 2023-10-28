Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

The couple, who recently hinted at a pregnancy, took a significant step in their relationship by holding an introduction ceremony at Ruth's parents' home on Saturday, October 28, 2023, suggesting that wedding bells could be ringing in the near future.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Mulamwah and Ruth K's introduction ceremony

Kendrick Mulamwah and Ruth K recently graced social media with exciting news, giving their followers a glimpse into the progress of their relationship.

In a video shared on social media, Kendrick Mulamwah, a father of one, posted a snippet of the event.

The video revealed the couple participating in a traditional dance, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the ceremony.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Their connection and chemistry were palpable as they moved to the rhythm of the music.

The highlight of the video was when Kendrick and Ruth shared a warm and affectionate hug, symbolising the depth of their bond.

Mulamwah sported a stylish green African outfit, complemented by a cap and white sneakers, while Ruth looked elegant in a floral kitenge dress paired with black heels.

Mulamwah referred to Ruth K as his bestie in the post, highlighting the unique and profound friendship that might have possibly blossomed into a romantic relationship,

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction ceremony, while a traditional and cultural event, often signifies the start of the wedding planning process.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah and Ruth K's decision to embark on this journey together suggests that wedding bells could indeed be in their future.

As the couple embraces the next phase of their relationship, their fans and well-wishers eagerly await more updates and details regarding their possible upcoming wedding.