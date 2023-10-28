The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships and Weddings

Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

Lynet Okumu

Comedian and radio personality Kendrick Mulamwah, widely known for his humor, might be gearing up to exchange wedding vows with his best friend, Ruth K.

Mulamwah & bestie Ruth K
Mulamwah & bestie Ruth K

Comedian and radio personality Kendrick Mulamwah, widely known for his humor, might be gearing up to exchange wedding vows with his best friend, Ruth K.

The couple, who recently hinted at a pregnancy, took a significant step in their relationship by holding an introduction ceremony at Ruth's parents' home on Saturday, October 28, 2023, suggesting that wedding bells could be ringing in the near future.

Mulamwah and his bestie Ruth K hold a traditional wedding ( Photos , Mulmwah on Instagram)
Mulamwah and his bestie Ruth K hold a traditional wedding ( Photos , Mulmwah on Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Carol Sonie comments on Mulamwah's 'bestie' pregnancy hint

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick Mulamwah and Ruth K recently graced social media with exciting news, giving their followers a glimpse into the progress of their relationship.

In a video shared on social media, Kendrick Mulamwah, a father of one, posted a snippet of the event.

The video revealed the couple participating in a traditional dance, immersing themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the ceremony.

Mulamwah and his bestie Ruth K hold a traditional wedding ( Photos , Mulmwah on Instagram)
Mulamwah and his bestie Ruth K hold a traditional wedding ( Photos , Mulmwah on Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Mulamwah reveals next investment as Kitale mansion nears completion

Their connection and chemistry were palpable as they moved to the rhythm of the music.

The highlight of the video was when Kendrick and Ruth shared a warm and affectionate hug, symbolising the depth of their bond.

Mulamwah sported a stylish green African outfit, complemented by a cap and white sneakers, while Ruth looked elegant in a floral kitenge dress paired with black heels.

Mulamwah referred to Ruth K as his bestie in the post, highlighting the unique and profound friendship that might have possibly blossomed into a romantic relationship,

ADVERTISEMENT

The introduction ceremony, while a traditional and cultural event, often signifies the start of the wedding planning process.

Mulamwah and his bestie Ruth K hold a traditional wedding ( Photos , Mulmwah on Instagram)
Mulamwah and his bestie Ruth K hold a traditional wedding ( Photos , Mulmwah on Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Mulamwah takes relationship with bestie Ruth K to the next level

Mulamwah and Ruth K's decision to embark on this journey together suggests that wedding bells could indeed be in their future.

As the couple embraces the next phase of their relationship, their fans and well-wishers eagerly await more updates and details regarding their possible upcoming wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

Ruth K takes Mulamwah home for introduction ceremony, days after pregnancy hint [Photos & video]

Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja finally seal their union in a luxurious white wedding [Photos]

Maryanne Mudavadi & Nyaga Karanja finally seal their union in a luxurious white wedding [Photos]

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

Nairobi ranked best city to visit in 2024 globally, beating Paris

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

11 times Yvette Obura slayed in two-piece outfits and stole the show

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

ChatGPT's guide on how to make your friend fall in love with you

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

Phantom Pregnancy: Symptoms and how to cure it

How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

How to manage stress caused by being unemployed

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

I would have married another wife if Zuena didn't give me peace - Bebe Cool

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

10 things you can do with ice cubes in your home besides cooling stuff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

Celebrity couple Terence Creative and Milly Chebby hosted their friends and family for a traditional Chaik ceremony in Eldoret

Terence & Milly Chebby hold 'Chaik' ceremony after 10-year relationship [Videos]

Get her to say yes

If you want her to say yes to your proposal, stop doing these 4 things

Reverend Father Edwin Gathang’i Waiguru marries long-time friend Margaret Wanjiru

Priest weds in colourful event, defends decision to breach the Roman Catholic rule