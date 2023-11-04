The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

I quit my job because of a man - Carol Sonie remembers sacrifices she made for love

Charles Ouma

To keep the flame of love burning, people go to great lengths and Carol Sonie was no exception as she took a nostalgic walk down the memory lane

Content creator Carol Sonie who once dated comedian Mulamwah has opened up on the sacrifices she once made in the name of love.

Taking a nostalgic trip back to the past, Carol admoitted that when it came to love, no sacrifice was ever too great to make.

The mother of one took to her Insta stories and recounted how she quit her job at one point because of love.

From her reaction, the content creator was shocked by the extent to which she went in the name of love writing:

"Uweh niko hapa google photos reminding me some things I did for love, Ghai, I quit my job because of a man, Muthini ma".

Carol parted ways with Mulawah, with the comedian opening up on their separation in an interview with Dr Ofweneke, Mulamwah noting that he ended his relationship with her as she sought a lifestyle which was not in line with his values.

“So issue yetu ilitokea hapo where nilijaribu ku-instill sense because there are some things that ladies like and if they miss it they will get it somewhere else. There are those people born in Nairobi, sisi tumekuja by bus, so we are here to hustle, we have two-three years then we go back, so it’s important that utengeneze hiyo place umetoka," Mulamwah stated

She is not the only celebrity with a story to tell as others too have opened up on the sacrifices they made when in love.

Wakavinye and fanning the flame of love with Njugush

As Kenyans joined the world in celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, celebrity content creator, Celestina Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye opened up on her silly experience with love and the extent to which she went to please her partner at the time.

Wakavinye who is married to comedian Njugush recounted that she went the extra mile to keep the flame of love burning, adding that she learnt a thing or two from the whole experience.

Taking to Instagram, Wakavinye recounted that at one point, she carried a big laundry basket from Mukuru to Pipeline.

She admitted that such experiences are normal when one is in love, with her fans also joining the conversation to share their own.

"We all did these silly things. I remember I have ever carried that laundry basket from Mukuru to Pipeline. The big one nkt!" Wakavinye stated.

Her efforts paid off, with the pair now happily married with children.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
