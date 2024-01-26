The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sakaja under fire for hanging out with singer Kelis after CBD chaos remarks

Lynet Okumu

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja faces criticism for hanging out with American singer & chef Kelis after her remarks concerning the chaotic nature of the city's CBD

Johnson Sakaja hangs out with American singer and chef Kelis
Johnson Sakaja hangs out with American singer and chef Kelis

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has stirred controversy following his recent meeting with American singer and chef Kelis.

The encounter took place just days after Kelis shared her experiences exploring Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) and commented on its chaotic nature.

Kelis, known for her hit songs and culinary expertise, took to Instagram to document her adventures in Nairobi.

American singer Kelis in Nairobi
American singer Kelis in Nairobi

READ: American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets

In a viral video shared on January 23, Kelis fearlessly navigated through the bustling streets of the Nairobi CBD.

She humorously remarked on the lack of pedestrian right-of-way, highlighting the vibrant yet chaotic atmosphere of the city.

The video captured the essence of Nairobi, with its lively streets filled with the sounds of hooting cars and bustling activity.

Johnson Sakaja hangs out with American singer and chef Kelis
Johnson Sakaja hangs out with American singer and chef Kelis

Shortly after Kelis' video gained traction, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja shared a series of photos on his Instagram account, showcasing his meeting with the renowned musician.

The images sparked reactions from his followers and ignited a wave of controversy.

Some commended the governor for engaging with international personalities and promoting Nairobi's cultural vibrancy.

Others, however, criticised the timing of the meeting, questioning whether it was appropriate given Kelis' recent comments about Nairobi's chaotic streets.

Johnson Sakaja hangs out with American singer and chef Kelis
Johnson Sakaja hangs out with American singer and chef Kelis

READ: Sakaja lists his achievements after ranking labeled him worst-performing governor

Meanwhile, some argue that it is essential for public figures to address pressing issues facing the city, including urban planning and pedestrian safety.

Here are some of the reactions

tenacious_meg Sasa how does this improve Nairobi?

mmgatana Mr.governor. This is good but you should not be proud coz I was around city hall yesterday. and we have no bins around city hall and the two that are there are rusted

clycksphotography How does this improve Nairobi? She challenged you for disorganized Nairobi and here you modelling with her

evansmatmoh Ain’t it ridiculous that you had to take her out of the CBD?

betty_maite_perroni There's a lot that needs to be done in Cbd, we should have bins around, traffic rules to be observed and decongestion

burtonsuave The Greenpark to Upper Lower Hill Road is chaotic, potholes and rocks all over a month now almost causing accidents, focus!

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

