American singer Kelis shares peculiar experience in Nairobi streets [Video]

In a viral video shared on her Instagram, Kelis fearlessly braved the chaotic streets of the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), offering a unique perspective on the city's rhythm.

Expressing her surprise at the lack of pedestrian right-of-way, Kelis humorously remarked, "Guess where I’m at now!?!? Pro tip! Pedestrians do not have the right of way, you better move fast and look both ways."

Her candid commentary captured the vivacity of Nairobi, where the sounds of hooting dominated the air, creating a symphony of chaos.

Kelis, known for her chart-topping hits and culinary expertise, didn't limit her adventure to Nairobi alone. She expanded her exploration to the enchanting streets of Zanzibar, indulging in the island's diverse culinary offerings and connecting with its vibrant community.

While in Zanzibar, Kelis visited the local market, immersing herself in the rich tapestry of flavours. Gathering a few products, she hinted at potential inspirations for her upcoming culinary creations, showcasing her prowess not only as a singer but also as a skilled chef.

Kelis' presence in Kenya didn't go unnoticed, with online communities buzzing with reactions to her visit.

Kelis burst onto the music scene in the late 1990s with her debut album, "Kaleidoscope" (1999), which featured hit singles like 'Caught Out There' and 'Milkshake.'

Her unique blend of R&B, hip-hop, and soul, coupled with her fearless approach to experimentation, quickly set her apart in the industry.

Kelis continued to showcase her versatility in subsequent albums, including 'Wanderland' (2001) and 'Tasty' (2003), which included the iconic track 'Milkshake.'