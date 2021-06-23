Samidoh & wife hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos)

Edday Nderitu shared moments captured from the Birthday Party with her online family, and many loved it.

The party was graced by close friends and family, who turned up to celebrate Samidoh’s daughter upon turning a year older.

In an update, Eddy said; “It was an awesome day for my daughter, marked with elegance, thanks to.. @tandyweddingevents,..

I am so proud of you my gal for the young lady your becoming..

📌Cake by @joenjengacakes ,the cake was yummy”.

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier on, she (Eddy) had wished her daughter a Happy Birthday with a sweet message.

“A day like today a princess was born...she's the most precious thing in my life, may God protect you always, Happiest birthday kairitu gakwa...mama loves you so much ❤️” wrote Edith Nderitu.

Reactions

eulalia_tabz “Happy birthday to her 🥳”

trizahnwairimu “Happy Birthday 🎂”

gidgetmugono “Happy birthday to her”

caroline_ngigi “❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday to her”

lyxtramxoo “Happiest birthday❤️❤️ beautiful family”

keilynkibs “Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈”

trishia.kari “Happy birthday to the baby girl❤️”

sallyspectranjeri “Happy birthday to her😍😍😍😍😍❤️”

essiekalei “Beautiful decor, wonderfully family❤️”

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

254_annie “Happiest belated birthday to her❤️❤️”

agnes_githumbi “Happy bday to the beautiful princess 😍”

turkishwearkenya “Happy birthday princess”

cinderella_tkz “Waoooo happy birthday to our princes there. Charlene may u live to blow many more. Loved by God n pple❤️❤️”

wanjiku8881 “Happy birthday to you princess🎊🎉🎂”

faiy_wech “Happy belated birthday to her😍😍😍”

iamkagwii “Happy birthday beautiful”

mwiti_sharon “Beautiful happy birthday to her😍”

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh & wife Edith hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

Edith’s Birthday

In May, the two lovebirds were spending a blissful time as Samidoh threw his wife a surprise birthday bash.