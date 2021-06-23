Mugithi singer Samwel Muchoki alias Samidoh and his Wife Edith Nderitu threw an exquisite Birthday Party for their first born daughter upon turning a year older and it was all glamourous.
Samidoh & wife hold exquisite party for daughter as she turns a year older (Photos)
It was an awesome day for my daughter- Edday
Edday Nderitu shared moments captured from the Birthday Party with her online family, and many loved it.
The party was graced by close friends and family, who turned up to celebrate Samidoh’s daughter upon turning a year older.
In an update, Eddy said; “It was an awesome day for my daughter, marked with elegance, thanks to.. @tandyweddingevents,..
I am so proud of you my gal for the young lady your becoming..
📌Cake by @joenjengacakes ,the cake was yummy”.
Earlier on, she (Eddy) had wished her daughter a Happy Birthday with a sweet message.
“A day like today a princess was born...she's the most precious thing in my life, may God protect you always, Happiest birthday kairitu gakwa...mama loves you so much ❤️” wrote Edith Nderitu.
Reactions
Edith’s Birthday
In May, the two lovebirds were spending a blissful time as Samidoh threw his wife a surprise birthday bash.
“Thanks so much guys for the birthday wishes, am really humbled, to my husband thanks so much for the surprise, twas a nice one🥂❤️,” wrote an excited Edith
