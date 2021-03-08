On Sunday, Mugithi singer Samwel Muchoki alias Samidoh and Wife Edith Nderitu were in church to worship and thank God for seeing yet another day and Netizens can’t keep calm.

Samidoh’s wife took to Instagram to share their photo while in church, exciting a section of fans who lauded them for sticking together, amidst a cheating scandal that saw the singer sire a child with Karen Nyamu.

“Great Sunday it was...” Edith Nderitu captioned the photo in question.

The photo attracted over 800 comments and over 6K likes, many of which lauded the couple for forging forward in faith, despite the challenges that rocked their marriage.

Samidoh has been a topic of discussion for the past few weeks after confessing to have sired a kid out of wedlock with politician Karen Nyamu.

On the other hand, Nyamu also apologized to Samidoh’s wife for all the torture and misery she caused for starting an affair with her husband behind her back.

“I’m really sorry for the anguish that I may have caused you, all along I thought you knew because your Husband told me you knew. No excuses, I am really sorry for everything,” said Nyamu in her apology.

Samidoh confirms relationship with Karen Nyamu

Reactions from Netizens

lucyteckey “Love what am seeing❤️❤️”

hanny_nkita_richards “Wow that soo Beautiful 😍😍😍guard your home gal”

ceo_carol “Beautiful couple.may God give you victory in your family”

linahkings “I love you strong mama, this is your home🔥😍😍😍😍”

esthernjeri.njoroge “Thank you God countie blessing this couple ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

ankosami “You are a lovely wife......Samidoh is a lucky guy”

nasahmalipas “Wish u the best in your marriage only death do you part.. I was heartbroken as if I was involved 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.... Love you eddy 💕💕🇸🇦🇸🇦”

peninah139 “❤️❤️..lovely couple. May God Blessing be upon your home”

wanja.gracy “Very beautiful...the Sammy we want”

jemimah873 ‘May God blessings and protection be upon your marriage girl,,🔥”

terrylewis8807 “Blessings darlings not even satan can come between you two❤️🔥”

sweeterkiss “❤️🙌 A good woman you are... Calm when the storm is ranging”

annmuthoni12 “❤️❤️❤️ in love with what am seeing”

marymuthoni9990 “Blessed couple🔥🔥”

eunicewanguiwairimu “Beautiful and blessed family”

