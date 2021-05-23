In a post seen by Pulse Live, the two were spending a blissful time as Samidoh threw his wife a surprise birthday bash.

The lovebirds were seen dancing as Samidoh sang her a song.

“Thanks so much guys for the birthday wishes,am really humbled,to my husband thanks so much for the surprise,twas a nice one🥂❤️,”wrote an excited Edith

Samidoh Throws Wife Surprise Birthday Bash and Sings For Her Pulse Live Kenya

Samidoh and Edith’s marriage

Samidoh has been a topic of discussion for the past few months after confessing to having sired a kid out of wedlock with politician, Karen Nyamu.

On the other hand, Nyamu also apologized to Samidoh’s wife for all the torture and misery she caused for starting an affair with her husband behind her back.

In a long post, the singer said that he has put his family and himself in a bad situation, but has never left his wife of 11 years, for another woman.

He went on to state that he has already apologized to his wife and family, as he also apologized to the fans for setting a bad example.

Fans are however still taunting Karen Nyamu after Edith posted the video celebrating her birthday last night.

Nyakairu_mbugua: “Sambarrrrrry check if nyamu is still breathing😂”

Mercy.wamucii.733: “😍😍😍Karen kuja uone naomba irudiwe record tena wengi hatukuwa 😂”

Synewambui: “Nani nitatuma kule kwingine? 😂 Nataka kujua ka kuko salama”

Luciebella__: “😂😂😂Mjue kutoka kesho kunaeza anza drama side ingine😂😂”