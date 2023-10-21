Sanaipei Tande pours emotional tribute to late dad during burial [Video]

The funeral took place at their family residence in Matasia, Kajiado County on October 19.

In a touching video shared on Sauti TV on Friday, Sanaipei and her mother paid tribute to their beloved father. Sanaipei shared cherished memories and recounted the shared interests she had with her dad.

Sanaipei reminisces on moments with late dad

The 'Jali' hitmaker reminisced about their shared love for tea, mentioning how he would always leave a cup for her.

Their family gatherings and barbecues were also a source of joy, united by their love for chama and soulful music.

While their musical tastes occasionally differed, with Sanaipei favoring rap and hip-hop, their shared appreciation for wildlife brought them together. Manasseh's passion for wildlife even led him to establish a wildlife company.

Sanaipei also highlighted their shared experiences watching National Geographic when they couldn't agree on what to watch on TV. It is clear that their bond was strengthened by these shared moments.

She expressed her deep affection for her father, calling him her protector, guide, and friend. She expressed hope that their discussions about the future would continue.

Sanaipei Tande's father passes away

Mr. Tande's family announced his passing through his obituary, where they described him as a remarkable man who had touched the hearts of those around him with his love and kindness.

Sanaipei's father was known for his strength and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

The family expressed their deep sadness and gratitude for his life, with the hope that his memory will continue to warm their hearts.

Survived by his wife, Lucy, Sanaipei’s brother, Saimi, and two grandchildren, Mr Tande's legacy will live on in the hearts of his family.

Sanaipei Tande has previously spoken about her close-knit family, which has been a significant support system throughout her life.

Sanaipei's description of her late dad

In her public talks and media interviews, Sanaipei often described her father as a diligent, hardworking, and honest man who taught her the value of truth.

In a recent speech on the Engage Talk stage, Sanaipei Tande celebrated her father's character, highlighting his upstanding nature, diligence, hard work, and honesty.

She described him as a 'people person' and a father who was both liberal and firm, offering love while maintaining control.

“My father is an upstanding dad and an amazing man, diligent, hardworking and honest. He is a people person,” Sanaipei said.

Mr Manasseh, may no longer be with us, but his legacy of love, strength, and kindness continues to influence and inspire those who know him.