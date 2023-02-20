Sanaipei Tande sets record straight on her departure from drama series 'Kina'

"Many of you are aware that I am no longer playing the role of Nana Tandala in the ongoing series KINA. There has been a lot of speculation as to why this is, with an array of reasons being thrown around.

"For clarification and accuracy, I chose to leave due to exhaustion and consequently much-needed rest," Tande said.

Tande went on to explain that, due to the nature of the show, it was necessary to find a replacement to allow viewers to continue enjoying the series. She expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support and messages of concern.

"I thank each and every one of you who has shown great love, support and concern through numerous messages, comments and compliments. I assure you I have read ALL of them," Tande said.

Despite her departure, Tande expressed her fondness for the character of Nana Mandi Tandala and all that the role entailed.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as 'The Great Nana Mandi Tandala' and all facets of this phenomenal character. I will surely miss it," Tande said.

She also thanked the cast and crew of 'Kina', which she called her family, as well as the production companies that made the show possible.

Tande concluded her statement by wishing her successor, Mbeki Mwalimu, all the best as she takes on the role of Nana Mandi Tandala.

"I wish my successor @mbekimwalimu all the best as she tackles the ups and downs of the wife, mother, boss, brute and of of course Auntiiieeee 🤣 that is NANA MANDI TANDALA, Tande said. I look forward to being back on your screens soon," the actress concluded.

Maisha Magic Plus announced Tande's departure and thanked her for her time on the show.

“On behalf of the Maisha Magic Plus Team, we would like to thank Sanaipei for her sterling performance on the Nana character. We equally wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” said Margaret Mathore, Maisha Magic Plus Channel Head on February 16.