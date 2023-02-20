ADVERTISEMENT
Sanaipei Tande sets record straight on her departure from drama series 'Kina'

Amos Robi

Tande is being replaced by Mbeki Mwalimu, to whom she has sent her best wishes.

Actress Sanaipei Tande
Actress Sanaipei Tande

Singer, and actress, Sanaipei Tande has explained why she is leaving the TV series 'Kina', putting an end to the speculation surrounding her departure.

"Many of you are aware that I am no longer playing the role of Nana Tandala in the ongoing series KINA. There has been a lot of speculation as to why this is, with an array of reasons being thrown around.

"For clarification and accuracy, I chose to leave due to exhaustion and consequently much-needed rest," Tande said.

Tande went on to explain that, due to the nature of the show, it was necessary to find a replacement to allow viewers to continue enjoying the series. She expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support and messages of concern.

"I thank each and every one of you who has shown great love, support and concern through numerous messages, comments and compliments. I assure you I have read ALL of them," Tande said.

Sanaipei Tande on the set of 'Kina' film
Sanaipei Tande on the set of 'Kina' film Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sanaipei Tande opens up on being offered money by Maina Kageni to have his baby [Video]

Despite her departure, Tande expressed her fondness for the character of Nana Mandi Tandala and all that the role entailed.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as 'The Great Nana Mandi Tandala' and all facets of this phenomenal character. I will surely miss it," Tande said.

She also thanked the cast and crew of 'Kina', which she called her family, as well as the production companies that made the show possible.

Tande concluded her statement by wishing her successor, Mbeki Mwalimu, all the best as she takes on the role of Nana Mandi Tandala.

"I wish my successor @mbekimwalimu all the best as she tackles the ups and downs of the wife, mother, boss, brute and of of course Auntiiieeee 🤣 that is NANA MANDI TANDALA, Tande said. I look forward to being back on your screens soon," the actress concluded.

Actress Sanaipei Tande
Actress Sanaipei Tande Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

Maisha Magic Plus announced Tande's departure and thanked her for her time on the show.

“On behalf of the Maisha Magic Plus Team, we would like to thank Sanaipei for her sterling performance on the Nana character. We equally wish her all the best for her future endeavours,” said Margaret Mathore, Maisha Magic Plus Channel Head on February 16.

Tande's role at 'Kina' has seen her bag several awards including Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama series at the 2022 Kalasha Awards.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
