Sanaipei, Abel Mutua and Phillip Karanja shine at 2022 Kalasha Awards [Full list of winners]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owese and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna were among guests and celebrities who graced the event.

It was a good day in office for award-winning film maker and content creator Abel Mutua, his business partner Phillip Karanja and their team from PhilIt Production as they bagged a total of six awards.

Among the awards won by the PhilIt team was Best Viewers Choice Award (Feature Film) with Click Click Bang emerging top.

Joe Kinyua aka Njoro wa Uba scooped the award for Best Lead actor in a TV Drama (male) with singer and actress Sanaipei Tande bagging the award for Best Lead actress through her role in Kina.

NTV won the Kituo Halisi Award at the 2022 Kalasha International Film and TV Awards.

Below is the full list of winners at the 12th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards (2022)

Best Makeup and Hair Stylist – Pambo by Mel (Click Click Bang) Best Original Score – Kester Wakahenya (It Rained Again). Best Viewers Choice Award (Feature Film) - Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja. Best Documentary Feature - Stori Yangu by Eugene Mbugua. Best Feature Film - Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja Best Original Screenplay - Ahmed Farah (Ayaanle) Best Student Documentary - 'The Scourge - Chira by Clinton Oguma Best Gaming Award - Adventures of Mchupa by Gathukia Mwangi. Best Viewers Choice Award (Feature Film) - Click Click Bang by Philip Karanja. Best Viewers Choice Award (TV Drama) - Njoro wa Uba by Lucy Mwangi. Best Supporting Actor in a Film - Ian Nyakundi (Kasisi in Click Click Bang). Best Supporting Actress in a Film - Annstella Karimi – (Eva) Best Costume Designer - Fatou (Ayaanle) Best Director of Photography - Stanley Njogu (Gacal) Lifetime Achievement Award - Raymond Ofula. Best Short Film - Christmas Love by Peter Kawa. Best Documentary Short - Kiswahili Kitukuzwe (Omar Kibulanga) Best Viewers Choice Award (TV Drama) – Njoro wa Uba (Lucy Mwangi) Best Editor – Abbas Omar (Kiswahili Kitukuzwe) Best Lighting Technician - Jerry Kavita (Baba Twins) Best Special Effects – Khadija Abdulqadir – (The Message) Best Production Designer - Isaac Njue (Ayaanle) Best Director - Ahmed Farah (Ayaanle) Best Lead Actress in a Film - Nyokabi Macharia. Best Lead Actor in a Film - Basil Mungai - Kev (Click Click Bang) Kituo Halisi Award - Nation Media Group’s NTV Kenya Best TV Advertisement - Nice and Lovely TVC' by Amit Ramrakha. Best TV Comedy - 'Varshita' by Lucy Mwangi Best Performance in a TV Comedy - Anthony Ngachira (TY) in 'Too Much Information with TY. Best TV Drama - Kina by Appie Matere. Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama - Foi Wambui (Salem) Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama - Moses Kiema (Kina). Best TV Show - This Love' by Eugene Mbugua. Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama - Sanaipei Tande (Kina) Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama - Joe Kinyua (Njoro was Uba) Best International Award - 'Still Okay To Date?' from Tanzania. Best Animation - Rev' by Ibrahim Faruk Ali. Best Kids Production - Preschool Kids Learning by Anne Kimani. Best Student Film - Cheza' by Nassanga Ann.