Sarah Hassan, Njoro Wa Uba & Kate actress win big at Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Award-winning actress Sarah Hassan dominated the night by taking home three Awards. She was vetted as the Best Lead actress in Film (Just in Time), Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama (Crime and Justice) and Best Feature Film for Justice in time alongside Dolabo Adeleke.

Reacting to the wins Sarah Hassan wrote; “Yaaayyyy!!! We won❤️❤️ currently on set filming with my dress ready just waiting to be worn and filled with gratitude!! Thank you @koi_brown for repping us🤗💕 @thelowladee you’re a brilliant mind & thank you to the whole cast & crew for making @justintimemovie happen🤗,”.

“So grateful!! #CrimeAndJustice has given me the opportunity to work with incredible talent both Infront & behind the camera and I’m honestly so grateful I get to bring the amazing Detective Makena to life❤️ thank you,” she added.

Joe Kinyua aka Njoro wa Uba took home two awards after being crowned as the Best Lead actor in TV Drama (Njoro wa Uba) and Best TV drama for Njoro wa Uba.

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress won the award for best supporting actress in Film and the lifetime achievement award went to Judy Kibinge.

The Kalasha International Film and TV Awards was launched 10 years ago and is held annually to recognize filmmakers in Kenya.

Here is the Fill List of Winners for the Kalasha Awards 2021

Film Category

Best Lead Actress in a Film- Sarah Hassan – Just in Time

Best Lead Actor in a Film – Mawuli Gavor – Just in Time

Best Supporting Actor in a Film – John Ndegwa - Kutu

Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress - Kutu

Best Editor – Faith Musembi – Tales of the accidental city

Best Lighting Technician – Walter Odhiambo - Adisa

Best special Effects - Phillip Kasemwa and Paul Jackton - Mission to Rescue

Best Original Screenplay - Fikirini

Best Feature Film – Just in Time by Sarah Hassan and Dalabo Adeleke

Best Sound Designer – Kelvin Osoo – House of secrets

Best Original score – Karanja Kiarie – Crossroads

Best Director of Photography – Ryan Tenga - Teleport

Best Production Designer – Harrison Mutinda – Mission To Rescue

Best Short Film – Kutu

Best Documentary – Kesho Pia ni Kesho by Ngendo Mukii

Best Local Language Film – Fikirini

Best Director – Michelle Donde and Steph

Kituo Halisi – KU TV

TV Category

Best Lead Actress in TV Drama – Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice)

Best Actor in TV Drama – Joe Kinyua aka Njoro wa Uba

Best Host in TV show – Abigael Wariara aka Captain Abby (Bururi wa Ciana)

Best TV Advertisement – Copia

Best Performance in a TV Comedy – Frank Kimani aka Mr Wang’ombe (Varshita)

Best TV Comedy – The XYZ Show by King Muriuki

Best TV Drama – Njoro wa Uba

Special Category

Best Amination – Mondays and Fridays by Shawn Mwendwa Kioko

Best International Award (Eastern Africa) – Egna – Ethiopia

Best Documentary by a Student – Beautiful Eyes by Kevin Muriithi Mbui

Best Kids Production – Bururi wa Ciana

Best Feature by a Student – House of Secrets by Kimutai Maxwell