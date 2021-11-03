Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

The award-winning actress has been nominated in the following categories; Best Lead actress in Film, Best lead actress in TV drama (Crime and Justice) and Best feature film (Just in Time).

Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse, Eugene Mbugua has earned to nominations under the Best documentary category through ‘This Love’ and Sol Family.

Actress Sarah Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

TV Producer and Director Rueben Odanga has also entered two of his films in this year’s Kalasha Awards. TV drama Selina has been nominated in the best TV drama while his upcoming romantic drama feature film Nasfi, has been picked in best feature film category.

This year’s best lead actress in film category has the following names; Sarah Hassan, Davilla, Wakio Mzenge, Tabitha Wambui and Kanini Edith, while the male category has; Mawuli Gavor, Eddy Kimani, Addalla, Ahmed, Erick Mutura and Jackiss Jacques Onyango.

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress has been nominated in the best supporting actress in a film alongside; Stycie Wanjiru, Keziah Mugure, Mwanaharusi Mgeni and Pierra Makena.

The Kalasha International Film and TV Awards was launched 10 years ago and is held annually to recognize filmmakers in Kenya.

The unveiling of the nominees sets the stage for the public voting which is scheduled to open on 3rd November 2021 and close on 3rd December 2021, after which the awards ceremony will take place on 10th December 2021.

Here is the Full List of Nominees

FILM CATEGORY

Best Lead Actor in a Film

Mawuli Gavor - Just in time

eddy kimani - Tales of the accidental city

Abdalla Ahmed - Fikirini

Erick Mutura - Mwanga

Jackiss Jacques Onyango - Teleport 2

Best Lead Actress in a Film

Sarah hassan -Just in time

Davilla - Teleport 2

Wakio Mzenge - Tales of the accidental city

Tabitha Wambui -Thinner blood

Kanini Edith -House of secrets

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Adam Hussein -Fikirini

Warsame Abdi - Mission to Rescue

John Ndegwa- Kutu

Raphael Karekei - Mwanga

Dancun Ochieng Bangarang

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Stycie Wanjiru- Just in time

Keziah Mugure- Thinner blood

Catherine Kamau - Kutu

Mwanaharusi Mgeni Fikirini

Pierra Makena - Just in time

Best Editor

Tales of the accidental city - Faith Musembi

Mwanga -David Waronja

Just in time -Dolapo Adeleke

Kutu -Peter Gitau Wangugi

Joy's garden -Franki Ashiruka

