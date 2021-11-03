RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Sarah Hassan, Eugene Mbugua & Rueben Odanga on top of this years Nominees list

Actress Sarah Hassan
Actress Sarah Hassan

The list of Nominees for the 11th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards (2021) is out and actress Sarah Hassan is leading with three nominations.

Recommended articles

The award-winning actress has been nominated in the following categories; Best Lead actress in Film, Best lead actress in TV drama (Crime and Justice) and Best feature film (Just in Time).

Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse, Eugene Mbugua has earned to nominations under the Best documentary category through ‘This Love’ and Sol Family.

Actress Sarah Hassan
Actress Sarah Hassan Actress Sarah Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

TV Producer and Director Rueben Odanga has also entered two of his films in this year’s Kalasha Awards. TV drama Selina has been nominated in the best TV drama while his upcoming romantic drama feature film Nasfi, has been picked in best feature film category.

This year’s best lead actress in film category has the following names; Sarah Hassan, Davilla, Wakio Mzenge, Tabitha Wambui and Kanini Edith, while the male category has; Mawuli Gavor, Eddy Kimani, Addalla, Ahmed, Erick Mutura and Jackiss Jacques Onyango.

Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress has been nominated in the best supporting actress in a film alongside; Stycie Wanjiru, Keziah Mugure, Mwanaharusi Mgeni and Pierra Makena.

The Kalasha International Film and TV Awards was launched 10 years ago and is held annually to recognize filmmakers in Kenya.

The unveiling of the nominees sets the stage for the public voting which is scheduled to open on 3rd November 2021 and close on 3rd December 2021, after which the awards ceremony will take place on 10th December 2021.

Also Read: 2021 Kalasha Awards nominees announced [Full list]

twitter.com

Here is the Full List of Nominees

FILM CATEGORY

Best Lead Actor in a Film

Mawuli Gavor - Just in time

eddy kimani - Tales of the accidental city

Abdalla Ahmed - Fikirini

Erick Mutura - Mwanga

Jackiss Jacques Onyango - Teleport 2

Best Lead Actress in a Film

Sarah hassan -Just in time

Davilla - Teleport 2

Wakio Mzenge - Tales of the accidental city

Tabitha Wambui -Thinner blood

Kanini Edith -House of secrets

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Adam Hussein -Fikirini

Warsame Abdi - Mission to Rescue

John Ndegwa- Kutu

Raphael Karekei - Mwanga

Dancun Ochieng Bangarang

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Stycie Wanjiru- Just in time

Keziah Mugure- Thinner blood

Catherine Kamau - Kutu

Mwanaharusi Mgeni Fikirini

Pierra Makena - Just in time

Best Editor

Tales of the accidental city - Faith Musembi

Mwanga -David Waronja

Just in time -Dolapo Adeleke

Kutu -Peter Gitau Wangugi

Joy's garden -Franki Ashiruka

Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Pulse Live Kenya
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards
Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Full list of Nominees for the 2021 Kalasha Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]

Jay Z finally joins Instagram, find out why it took him so long

Jay Z finally joins Instagram, find out why it took him so long

Comedian Obinna clashes with Akothee over advice to Omondi & Jacque Maribe

Comedian Obinna clashes with Akothee over advice to Omondi & Jacque Maribe

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

American reality TV couple to move to Kenya to save marriage

2021 Kalasha Awards nominees announced [Full list]

2021 Kalasha Awards nominees announced [Full list]

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

Vera Sidika talks breastfeeding despite undergoing breast surgery [Screenshot]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Watch Churchill get emotional after Terence and Milly's birthday gift

Trending

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Media Personality Jacque Maribe

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

CNN journalist Larry Madowo with DW News anchor Edith Kimani in photo which confirmed their relationship

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

CNN journalist Larry Madowo in an intimate moment with DW News anchor Edith Kimani

Azziad Nasenya goes international as she is pitted against world stars [Full List]

Mihlali Ndamase, the_odditty, Azziad Nasenya and Boity Thulo