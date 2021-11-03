The list of Nominees for the 11th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV awards (2021) is out and actress Sarah Hassan is leading with three nominations.
Sarah Hassan dominates list of nominees for Kalasha Awards 2021 [Full List]
Sarah Hassan, Eugene Mbugua & Rueben Odanga on top of this years Nominees list
The award-winning actress has been nominated in the following categories; Best Lead actress in Film, Best lead actress in TV drama (Crime and Justice) and Best feature film (Just in Time).
Kenya’s renowned creative powerhouse, Eugene Mbugua has earned to nominations under the Best documentary category through ‘This Love’ and Sol Family.
TV Producer and Director Rueben Odanga has also entered two of his films in this year’s Kalasha Awards. TV drama Selina has been nominated in the best TV drama while his upcoming romantic drama feature film Nasfi, has been picked in best feature film category.
This year’s best lead actress in film category has the following names; Sarah Hassan, Davilla, Wakio Mzenge, Tabitha Wambui and Kanini Edith, while the male category has; Mawuli Gavor, Eddy Kimani, Addalla, Ahmed, Erick Mutura and Jackiss Jacques Onyango.
Actress Catherine Kamau aka Kate actress has been nominated in the best supporting actress in a film alongside; Stycie Wanjiru, Keziah Mugure, Mwanaharusi Mgeni and Pierra Makena.
The Kalasha International Film and TV Awards was launched 10 years ago and is held annually to recognize filmmakers in Kenya.
The unveiling of the nominees sets the stage for the public voting which is scheduled to open on 3rd November 2021 and close on 3rd December 2021, after which the awards ceremony will take place on 10th December 2021.
Here is the Full List of Nominees
FILM CATEGORY
Best Lead Actor in a Film
Mawuli Gavor - Just in time
eddy kimani - Tales of the accidental city
Abdalla Ahmed - Fikirini
Erick Mutura - Mwanga
Jackiss Jacques Onyango - Teleport 2
Best Lead Actress in a Film
Sarah hassan -Just in time
Davilla - Teleport 2
Wakio Mzenge - Tales of the accidental city
Tabitha Wambui -Thinner blood
Kanini Edith -House of secrets
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Adam Hussein -Fikirini
Warsame Abdi - Mission to Rescue
John Ndegwa- Kutu
Raphael Karekei - Mwanga
Dancun Ochieng Bangarang
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Stycie Wanjiru- Just in time
Keziah Mugure- Thinner blood
Catherine Kamau - Kutu
Mwanaharusi Mgeni Fikirini
Pierra Makena - Just in time
Best Editor
Tales of the accidental city - Faith Musembi
Mwanga -David Waronja
Just in time -Dolapo Adeleke
Kutu -Peter Gitau Wangugi
Joy's garden -Franki Ashiruka
