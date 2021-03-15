Over the weekend, Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumu Mbuvi threw a lavish Birthday party for her two daughters Umi and Sasha upon turning 4 years and 1 year respectively.

The invite only Birthday party was graced by a few family members and close friends among them; Terence Creative, Milly Chebby, Primrose Mbuvi, Maureen Wamboi, Ian Washika, Nelly Sharice, Janneta Nyamu, Josephine Weke, Mimie Chemutai among others.

The happenings at the party were captured through exquisite photos that were late shared on social media.

Saumu Mbuvi throws an exquisite party for her daughters as they turn 4 & 1 (Photos)

The two (Umi and Sasha) share a Birthday date and that’s March 8.

Ms Mbuvi got her two children; one with Benson Phillip Gatu and another one with Ex- Senator boyfriend Anwar Loitiptip.

“Today morning we were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and still it happens to be my firstborns birthday as well as women’s day. am more than grateful to God for all his blessings. The day I became a mother was the most magical day of my life" wrote Saumu the day she got her second Born daughter.

Benson Philip Gatu to his Daughter

Last week, Saumu Mbuvi’s baby daddy Benson Philip Gatu penned down a heartwarming letter to his daughter who was turning four years old, promising do everything within with his powers to ensure that she is accorded the required parental love.

“Four years ago today, we welcomed you into a World of uncertainties, pain and failure but also one of possibilities, opportunities, growth and above all, of love. You came at a time when my relationship with your mother had hit rock bottom and see how you’ve sowed forgiveness and love already.

While I may not promise to be a perfect dad, because no one ever is, I will endeavor to be the father I would have wanted to grow up around that I missed. I will be available when you need an ear to whisper to, your frustrations and achievements.

May you grow into your purpose and happy birthday!!❤️❤️❤️” reads Benson Gatu’s message to his daughter.

On the other hand, Saumu wrote;

“You two could grow out of so many things: your clothes, your barbie dolls, your Disney mania, and your bedtime stories. But the one thing the both of you will never grow too big is my love for you. I might have given you two life but you both gave me a reason to live .

HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY TWO MOST BEAUTIFUL PRINCESSES. Mummy loves you two so much ❤️❤️”

