Kenyan Boy Band Sauti Sol and Sol Generation has inked a new lucrative deal that will see their fans enjoy the limited edition of Pace Africa earbuds dubbed PaceSol.

The Boy Band took to social media to share the god news, revealing that they are out to create a product that will represent them as a group.

According to the Suzzana hit-makers, PaceSol will be the first product out of their partnership with Pace, as they look forward to introducing other unique and affordable tech products into the region.

“PACE + SAUTI SOL = PACESOL

Official launch of the incredible bluetooth earbuds is set for tomorrow. We're super stoked for this collab, a first in Africa!More info sol.keeppaceafrica.com @keeppaceafrica” reads a post shared a by Sauti Sol.

Talking about the new partnership, Sauti Sol Lead Vocalist Bien Aime Baraza said; “We wanted to create a product that sums us up as a group, part lifestyle, part activewear and part musical excellence.”

Chimano added “PaceSol is a product you can use anywhere and look good, and not compromise on your listening experience.”

This partnership is a celebration of what African brands can achieve through collaborations. Coupling Sauti Sol and Sol Generation’s mantra of D.O.P.E (Discipline, Order, Passion and Excellence) and Keep Your Own Pace of Pace, the purpose of the product is to inspire Africans to make their moves in dope way while powered by our music, enjoyed through our product.

Sauti Sol

“Pace is pursuing more sustainable partnerships rather than promotional campaigns. To that end, we want our Partners to participate in the creative and designing of products.

This partnership with Sauti Sol is a dovetail as we share the same value and passion for delivering meaning experiences. Therefore,we know that our fans and consumers will enjoy the Pacesol experience.” J Blessing, C.E.O, Keep Pace Africa Limited.