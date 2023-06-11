No breakup or quitting music - Boyz II Men back Sauti Sol as they clarify break

The award-winning band explained that their statement announcing the hiatus had been interpreted differently, resulting in speculation and misinformation that they sought to put to rest.

Band member Polycarp Otieno who addressed the press before the Stanbic Yetu Festival noted that after an amazing 15 years that have seen the band conquer the world of entertainment, they were now stepping back for a while.

He noted that they are not quitting music or breaking up as has been interpreted by some, adding that they are merely taking a small break.

“It's been an amazing journey. It’s been 15 years and we just need to step back a bit.

“We are not quitting music or breaking up. There is a lot of misinterpretation of the statement we put out. It’s just a small hiatus. We just feel like we need a very small break.” Polycarp explained.

He added that during the break, all their businesses and joint ventures under the Sauti Sol brand will continue to run smoothly.

“All the business, the record label will still be running and we just feel that we need to take this small break,” he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Boyz II Men group that was also in attendance backed up Sauti Sol’s decision to take a break, noting that they too took a break of two years before resuming.

The band announced the hiatus in a statement released on May 20, 2023, explaining that the upcoming tour which will see the band tour the US, Europe and Canada.

"The upcoming tour across the US, Europe and Canada, is a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sauti Sol one last time before the band takes a break from group projects for a while.

"With the indefinite hiatus marks the end of a specific chapter. As close friends and business partners the band members are eager to explore fresh, creative avenues and embark on personal endeavours," read the statement.

