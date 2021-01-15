Suzzana Hit-makers Sauti Sol penned down a message of appreciation to the YouTube management after being featured on the first Episode of #YouTubeBlack Voices.
In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Boy Band shared a number of photos and videos showing their music being aired live at Times Square, in New York.
“It's only up from here 🚀 📈 Thank you @youtubemusic for celebrating Black voices and allowing us to be heard globally ⭐⭐⭐ #YouTubeBlack #YoutubeMusic” wrote Sauti Sol.
In a separate post, the group mentioned that they featured on YouTube Black Voices alongside 20 other incredible artistes, in a bid to celebrate black voices.
“We're really excited to be part of the first #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class along with 20 other incredible artists. Our identity informs our sonics, our storytelling, and our fashion. Much like our country, Kenya, our music is multi-layered, with an East Africa groove. Our passion is for the craft and artistry of music, and our music is a soundtrack to people’s lives. Check out our video on @youtubemusic’s #YouTubeBlack Voices playlist → yt.be/music/SautiSol” shared Sauti Sol.
Following the recognition, Netizens joined the conversation, saluting the group for always flying high the Kenyan flag.
