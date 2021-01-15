Suzzana Hit-makers Sauti Sol penned down a message of appreciation to the YouTube management after being featured on the first Episode of #YouTubeBlack Voices.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the Boy Band shared a number of photos and videos showing their music being aired live at Times Square, in New York.

“It's only up from here 🚀 📈 Thank you @youtubemusic for celebrating Black voices and allowing us to be heard globally ⭐⭐⭐ #YouTubeBlack #YoutubeMusic” wrote Sauti Sol.

Sauti Sol Music at Times Square in New York

In a separate post, the group mentioned that they featured on YouTube Black Voices alongside 20 other incredible artistes, in a bid to celebrate black voices.

“We're really excited to be part of the first #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class along with 20 other incredible artists. Our identity informs our sonics, our storytelling, and our fashion. Much like our country, Kenya, our music is multi-layered, with an East Africa groove. Our passion is for the craft and artistry of music, and our music is a soundtrack to people’s lives. Check out our video on @youtubemusic’s #YouTubeBlack Voices playlist → yt.be/music/SautiSol” shared Sauti Sol.

Sauti Sol Music at Times Square in New York

Following the recognition, Netizens joined the conversation, saluting the group for always flying high the Kenyan flag.

Reactions

sowairina “Ayyeee🙌🏾Congratulations guys! Onwards & Upwards🙌🏾🙏🏾”

officialmasauti_ “💪💪💪”

giladmillo “Wow ❤️”

boddhisatva “👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Well done fam”

elderphilbert “East Africa to the world well done!! 😍❤️❤️”

brian_aseli “I love this❤️”

Sauti Sol Music at Times Square in New York

kimbassax “Maze this is just 🔥🔥🔥”

skittaz_skittaz “I'm glad we have search a great band in Kenya💥🔥💥🔥”

elviscarleon “Congratulations”

thisismarge “Yay congratulations 🎉”

wairimumugo “💥💥💥💥💥😍Congratulations 🎊”

mochez_bruno “🙌🙌🙌wow! Sauti yetuuuu🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

hannah_nimooh1 “Wooow im proud of you guys”

millicentawino254 “Congratulations 😍”

masilver254_ “💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥the spirit👊👊👊”