I'm now a millionaire - Sean Preezy announces after moving to Uganda

The presenter first shared a story with a caption that indicated that he was on his way to Uganda before he broke the news to his fans.

Preezy told his Kenyan audience that it was nice working in Kenya and that he loves them. He concluded by bidding his fans goodbye.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of videos posted on his Instagram page, the presenter is seen flaunting numerous Ugandan currency notes to the camera.

The video was captioned with "Uganda I am a millionaire na..." in NRG's studio while hosting his show.

According to the exchange rates as of January 20, 2023, one needs about Sh34,000 to be a millionaire in Uganda.

The Ugandan team welcomed Sean by reposting a slide of his Instagram stories to their pages.

Mwalimu Rachel moves to NRG Uganda

Mwalimu Rachel who is part of NRG's Kenyan team has also shifted to Uganda to help kick-start the new programmes in Kampala.

Pulse Live Kenya

From the look of things, the company could be forced to outsource quite a number of their employees from Kenya to help start things off in Kampala.