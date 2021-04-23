NRG's Mwalimu Rachel Responds after being accused of exploiting Upcoming artistes

On Thursday, an upcoming artiste by the name Lyrical Lenix accused Mwalimu of not being supportive and ignoring his calls despite signing an MOU to have his music uploaded on her YouTube Channel.

The allegations, promoted the NRG Radio Presenter to respond, stating that she has put her life on the line to help new talents, but unfortunately they don’t appreciate her efforts at all, as they just end up tarnishing her name and brand.

Mwalimu Rachel's explanation Pulse Live Kenya

Mwalimu Rachel 's message as she gets awarded by YouTube Pulse Live Kenya

She went on to say that, they signed an MOU to only upload the artiste songs on her Channel but not managing him.

“If you all knew how much I have to fight for you upcoming aristes to be played on Prime Time Radio! Even when the quality isn’t the best but I still tetea for you because there’s talent and the fans will get to know you. Yaani if not for the years I have put into this, and the Courage I have to defend you to my bosses!

Yaani! mgejua tu! Ah, I risk it all lakini Ok, sawa. Rusheni Mawe. Next week I may trend again for all the wrong reasons. Lies about balls, snatching Chains and whatever other BS you want to put on me, but after me, there shall be none and I put my life on that. You will remember me, this name for decades to come” said Mwalimu Rachel in part.

Mwalimu Rachel's Response Pulse Live Kenya

Adding that “… I have been in the industry for 13 years now and this is me trying to give back to this industry, yet all I get is negativity, demands and downright lies and filth thrown on my brand.

To those who slide in my DM and encourages me, I love and appreciate you. But the same way I stick my neck out for the artiste’s maze, say something in public as well when you know someone is just being malicious on me and women do/say nothing”.

Mwalimu Rachel's Response Pulse Live Kenya

The upcoming artiste had accused Mwalimu and her MrX company of doing so little to support his music, even after asking him to pull down the song from his personal YouTube Channel and be re-uploaded on Mwalimu’s Channel.