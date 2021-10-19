Serah Teshna & Victor Wanyama welcome their first child together (Photo)

Award winning actress Serah Teshna and her boyfriend Footballer Victor Wanyama welcomed their first child 40 days ago.
We are 40 days today - Serah Teshna
In a post via her Insta-stories, Teshna said that she is obsessed with her new bundle of joy.
“We are 40 days today. I’m obsessed” shared Serah Teshna.
Ms Teshna’s revelation come hours after she put up a video capturing her pregnancy. The pregnancy video was shot in Dubai.
“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.
The news of Wanyama and Teshna’s welcoming their first child attracted lots of positive vibrations from their social media in-laws.
The couple have been dating for some time now but always kept their relationship off social media.
