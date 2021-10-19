Serah Teshna & Victor Wanyama welcome their first child together (Photo)

In a post via her Insta-stories, Teshna said that she is obsessed with her new bundle of joy.

“We are 40 days today. I’m obsessed” shared Serah Teshna.

Serah Teshna and Victor Wanyama welcome their first child Pulse Live Kenya

Ms Teshna’s revelation come hours after she put up a video capturing her pregnancy. The pregnancy video was shot in Dubai.

“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles 👑💎👑” shared Sarah Teshna.

The news of Wanyama and Teshna’s welcoming their first child attracted lots of positive vibrations from their social media in-laws.