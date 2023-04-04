Shaffie Weru appointed to Nairobi county gov't [Details]

Shaffie, who has been active in many of the county's events, will now be fully in charge of all the county's events as well as branding, a role he says will be aiding in delivering Governor Sakaja's manifesto.

Speaking about his new role, Shaffie revealed that he has been working in the county as a consultant after the elections which saw him set up the governor's inauguration event and has been in the team ever since.

"I started campaigning with the president back in 2022 but when the presidential elections were contested I moved to the county to help the governor set up his team and handle his inauguration and I have been stuck here as a consultant helping the governor here and there," he told this writer.

Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

Shaffie further revealed the process to have him fully appointed was lengthy and that he was even vetted by the County Public Service Board.

"I was vetted by the County Public Service Board, I had to bring my academic papers and in fact, the whole process is still ongoing," he noted.

Shaffie will oversee all governors’ indoor and outdoor events, ensuring they look, feel, and sound amazing. He has also shared details about some projects he is currently working on, including the Battle of the Choir and the Kanairo Anthem Challenge.

“It’s not about my vision but the vision of my governor as it is enshrined in his manifesto that includes a City of Dignity and making Nairobi work!” he said.

Shaffie also noted the county job was not going to put a strain to his private projects as he is going to make time for every other personal engagement he has.

"I will still do everything, I will still do 'Shafted', I will still do consultations and other projects I have on," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

