The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Shaffie Weru appointed to Nairobi county gov't [Details]

Amos Robi

Shaffie Weru explained why he decided to go for a county job instead of national government post

Governor Johnson Sakaja and Radio Presenter Shaffie Weru
Governor Johnson Sakaja and Radio Presenter Shaffie Weru

Former Homeboyz Radio presenter Shaffie Weru has been appointed as the head of branding and events at the Nairobi County Government.

Recommended articles

Shaffie, who has been active in many of the county's events, will now be fully in charge of all the county's events as well as branding, a role he says will be aiding in delivering Governor Sakaja's manifesto.

Speaking about his new role, Shaffie revealed that he has been working in the county as a consultant after the elections which saw him set up the governor's inauguration event and has been in the team ever since.

"I started campaigning with the president back in 2022 but when the presidential elections were contested I moved to the county to help the governor set up his team and handle his inauguration and I have been stuck here as a consultant helping the governor here and there," he told this writer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Shaffie further revealed the process to have him fully appointed was lengthy and that he was even vetted by the County Public Service Board.

"I was vetted by the County Public Service Board, I had to bring my academic papers and in fact, the whole process is still ongoing," he noted.

Shaffie will oversee all governors’ indoor and outdoor events, ensuring they look, feel, and sound amazing. He has also shared details about some projects he is currently working on, including the Battle of the Choir and the Kanairo Anthem Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not about my vision but the vision of my governor as it is enshrined in his manifesto that includes a City of Dignity and making Nairobi work!” he said.

Shaffie also noted the county job was not going to put a strain to his private projects as he is going to make time for every other personal engagement he has.

"I will still do everything, I will still do 'Shafted', I will still do consultations and other projects I have on," he said.

Shaffie Weru
Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Shaffie Weru makes media comeback with new show [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaffie will be reporting directly to the governor.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Shaffie Weru appointed to Nairobi county gov't [Details]

Shaffie Weru appointed to Nairobi county gov't [Details]

Robert Burale's ex-wife Rozinah Mwakideu unveils new bae

Robert Burale's ex-wife Rozinah Mwakideu unveils new bae

Harmonize reveals why he featured Kajala's look-alike in 'Single Again' video

Harmonize reveals why he featured Kajala's look-alike in 'Single Again' video

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47 & reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47 & reasons for leaving Radio Jambo

Sammy Boy spills tea on Eric Omondi's phony kicks

Sammy Boy spills tea on Eric Omondi's phony kicks

Bahati's little known friend who shaped his career

Bahati's little known friend who shaped his career

Obinna: I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil

Obinna: I have had a partner who took 32 tablets of Amoxil

Rayvanny re-unites with baby mama 3 years after breakup [Video]

Rayvanny re-unites with baby mama 3 years after breakup [Video]

Pulse Sports

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Yul Edochie and First son

Yul Edochie loses first son with May, Kambili

Conjestina Achieng & Mike Sonko

Conjestina Achieng secures job offer from Sonko after 8-month rehab journey