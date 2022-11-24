Real reason I was fired from Homeboyz Radio - Shaffie Weru speaks

Shaffie was fired from the Radio Africa-owned station in 2021 alongside radio presenter Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme for remarks regarded as inappropriate by many of their listeners.

Shaffie has come out and said the layoff was much more than the presenters' comments on air and was more about his presence at the station. According to Shaffie, he was laid mostly because of his position at the station.

“The reason I was fired you need to understand was never about the tweets or the people, it was about the companies that were spending money on me because I was a very big presenter.

"Their customers were the ones attacking me, so they also started attacking the companies,” Shaffie said in an interview with Nairobi News.

Shaffie Weru Pulse Live Kenya

Shaffie who was sued on the matter said the matter affected him adversely as things happened really fast which found him unprepared for the bad news. He was however shouldered by his friends and family who supported him throughout the period.

Shaffie and his colleagues were on the spot after they victim-shamed a lady who was thrown off the 12th floor of Ambank House by a man she met on Facebook (Facebook boyfriend).

The three who were hosting a show on Homeboyz radio where they opted to make the incident a topic of discussion, saying how ladies are 'Loose' and too available for strangers.

The discussion angered a number of Kenyans who came out guns blazing, castigating them for shifting blame instead of condemning the inhuman act that the lady in question was subjected to.

Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme & Neville Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, the trio was suspended but later fired and sued by Radio Africa over the remarks which caused an online uproar.