Beyonce's performance brings Sharon Mundia to tears [WATCH]

Videos shared by Mundia online captured her raw and emotional reaction to the celebrated singer's mesmerizing stage presence. Mundia was in the company of her friend, Patricia Kihoro.

"This part of my life is called: She wept. With joy. 🥹 Can’t believe I watched Beyoncé live in concert with my girl, @misskihoro, who was tasked by close friends to capture my reaction. When I tell you I full-on bawled! What a BEAUTIFUL show. Immensely grateful," expressed Mundia, clearly moved by the experience.

Beyoncé announced her Renaissance World Tour earlier this year, in February, in support of her seventh studio album.

The tour commenced in Sweden and is set to conclude in September, covering various states including Nashville, Louisville, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, among other cities.

The impact of Beyoncé's tour on Sweden's economy has been noteworthy. According to BBC reports, the demand generated by the singer's performances has caused a frenzy, resulting in notable effects on the country's economic statistics.

Sweden reported an unexpectedly high inflation rate of 9.7% in May, with rising prices in the hotel and restaurant sectors being the primary contributors.

Beyonce performing at her concert in Sweden Pulse Live Kenya