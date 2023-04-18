Singer B Classic goes broke, exposes management for his woes

The artist, who hails from Taita Taveta, made the admission during a one-on-one conversation with YouTuber Obidan Dela, stating that he has been relying on his close friends to get by.

The 'Napenda Pombe' hitmaker has, however, chosen to place blame on his management for his current situation.

B Classic openly admitted that he has been portraying a false lifestyle in order to impress his fans when in reality he is just a famous artist with no money.

According to the artist, his management team took control of his social media accounts and he has not been the one interacting with his fans online for a very long time.

B Classic recalled a time when he was arrested for attempting to regain control of his accounts from his management team.

However, he was unsuccessful in his attempts as he was reported for causing a commotion and was subsequently placed in a cell for two days.

B Classic on his contract not being honoured

B Classic further revealed that everything outlined in his contract has not been honored for a long time, starting with his transportation to interviews and his clothing.

At one point, the artist had to sleep in the studio and after a concert in Eldoret where he was paid only Sh50K, he had to plead with his management to leave him the cash so he could find his own apartment.

B Classic also recalled that he was last paid in December 2022 for a show, and his management was given Sh40K.

However, he was only paid Sh4K, despite his contract stating that he should receive 40 percent of the earnings from every show.